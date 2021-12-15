More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Osa Peninsula is Named:“Place of Hope”With What is Sought to Turn it into a Marine Protected Area

    This place encompasses essential ecosystems for the survival of marine life

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Due to its marine wealth, the Osa Peninsula was named as “Hope Spot” by Mission Blue, a global network of marine protected areas, led by scientist Sylvia Earle.

    This place encompasses essential ecosystems for the survival of marine life, but unfortunately, it has also suffered the impacts of industrial fishing and other problems that could be mitigated by a marine protected area, according to the organization.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The most biologically intense areas in the world

    “The Osa Peninsula of Costa Rica is widely recognized as one of the most biologically intense areas in the world. The marine biological corridor adjacent to the Osa Peninsula seems like a logical place to safeguard the amazing diversity of life that thrives there,”Earle said.The Network also recognized the local NGO Innoceana for its work in protecting Costa Rica’s marine life through its conservation programs.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceBrenda Camarillo
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleTips for Safe Electrical Connections during Christmas Time
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Osa Peninsula is Named:“Place of Hope”With What is Sought to Turn it into a Marine Protected Area

    The Network also recognized the local NGO Innoceana for its work in protecting Costa Rica's marine life through its conservation programs.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER