Osa Peninsula is Named:“Place of Hope”With What is Sought to Turn it into a Marine Protected Area

Due to its marine wealth, the Osa Peninsula was named as “Hope Spot” by Mission Blue, a global network of marine protected areas, led by scientist Sylvia Earle.

This place encompasses essential ecosystems for the survival of marine life, but unfortunately, it has also suffered the impacts of industrial fishing and other problems that could be mitigated by a marine protected area, according to the organization.

The most biologically intense areas in the world

“The Osa Peninsula of Costa Rica is widely recognized as one of the most biologically intense areas in the world. The marine biological corridor adjacent to the Osa Peninsula seems like a logical place to safeguard the amazing diversity of life that thrives there,”Earle said.The Network also recognized the local NGO Innoceana for its work in protecting Costa Rica’s marine life through its conservation programs.