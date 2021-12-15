Escazú Recently Celebrated an Anniversary: Discover The Reason

Today 173 years ago what is known today as the Canton of Escazú was born. On December 7th, 1848, the canton was given the official name, defining it as Escazú.

Escazú, refers to the indigenous huetar word, “Itzkatzu”. Said term means “sesteo” or “stone of rest”, mentioning it like a place of rest; something very striking about its name.

It should be remembered that the limits of the canton of Escazú are to the north with San José and Belén, to the west with Santa Ana, to the east with Alajuelita and San José; and thus, to the south with Acosta. This canton, belonging to the Metropolitan Area, and which within the same canton, are its districts, Escazú, San Antonio and San Rafael.

Likewise, Escazú is currently recognized as a canton with high social, commercial and economic development, considering it a place of much social development. In addition, it has good conditions at the level of education and general development.