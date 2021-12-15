What Did Costa Ricans Ask Google the Most In 2021?

One more year is coming to an end. 2021 was full of events that marked the political, social and economic plans in Costa Rica. What were the issues in which Costa Ricans showed the most interest? The world’s most popular web search engine gives us a clue.

According to the report ‘The year in search’ by ​​Google, some of the topics most searched by Ticos on the Internet were: the Eurocup, the 2022 mark and even the result of the Nicaraguan lottery. Costa Ricans asked Google various questions about these and other issues, mainly starting with the word “What.”

Here we show you what were the trends and questions that people asked the most in Costa Rica in 2021:

That?

1- What came out in Nica? (lottery)

2- What is celebrated on July 4?

3- What about WhatsApp?

4- What is happening in Colombia 2021?

5- What does 👉👈 mean?

6- What does nashe mean?

7-What time is it in Spain?

8- What dinosaur has 500 teeth?

9- What is pansexual?

10- What is happening in Afghanistan?

Search trends

Eurocup

Golden Cup

America Cup

March 2022

Vehicular restriction

SIRIMEP

Users Ministry of Health

Microsoft Teams

Disney plus

Costa Rica vs Honduras

Sports

Eurocup

Golden Cup

America´s Cup

Costa Rica vs Honduras

Costa Rica vs Mexico

Costa Rica vs Canada

Costa Rica vs Jamaica

Tokyo Olympics

Hennessy Breeze

Argentina vs Brazil

Films

Eternals

Black Widow

Cruella

Spiderman: No Way Home

Pray for us

Mortal Kombat

Luca

Dune

The Conjuring 3

Shang-chi