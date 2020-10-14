More
    What are the Real Causes behind the Protests in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    What are the Real Causes behind the Protests in Costa Rica

    If you collect 100 black ants and 100 red ants and put them in a glass...
    If you collect 100 black ants and 100 red ants and put them in a glass jar, nothing will happen. But if you take the jar and shake it violently, the ants will begin to kill each other, the red ones believe that the black ones are the enemy, while the black ones believe that the red ones are the enemies, when the real enemy is the one who shook the jar. Well, the same thing happens in today’s society.

    Men vs Women.

    Left vs Right.

    Poor vs Rich.

    Employee vs Employer.

    Faith vs Science.

    Old vs Young.

    Before we fight each other we must ask ourselves, who shakes the jar in our society and continues to quietly advance with their agenda while we are distracted?

    All this reflection occurs at an important historical moment that Costa Rica is going through. Due to general social unrest that has been caused after the announcement by the government of a possible agreement between the President of the Republic Carlos Alvarado with the International Monetary Fund.

    With regard to the ongoing protests, the President declares: “To demonstrate is legitimate, but to block streets is to restrict the freedom of others. I ask those who demonstrate in good faith to put down blockades and instead of dialogue so that the police force can carry out its work against crime. With prudence and intelligence, we will move forward”.

    Costa Rica is a country that fights against inequality

    According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), informality makes Costa Rica one of the most unequal countries in the world.

    Consulting the renowned journalist Pilar Cisneros, the communication professional is emphatic in mentioning the difficult situation that the country has been experiencing in the last 12 years.

    “To exacerbate the current crisis to the limit, four governments, Oscar Arias, Laura Chinchilla, Luis Guillermo Solís and Carlos Alvarado have contributed to the current growth of public spending, which is positioned at 87%.”

    Another aspect pointed out by Cisneros highlights that today, public servants enjoy millionaire luxury pensions, bonuses and various types of incentives that are a very high price that the state must assume. Situation that in her opinion worsens the current economic situation that the Tico people are going through.

    National Rescue, agenda of the new economic and social pact

    The Tica society in general seeks to improve their quality of life. That is why a document arises stating the aspects that as an organized society ask the national government to guarantee improvements in the economic, political, and social sectors.

    The agreement has 13 proposals focused on a better quality of public services. Here are some of the most important points of this unique agreement:

    1. Elimination of luxury pensions.

    2.Economic reactivation. (Present an implementation plan immediately for economic reactivation.

    3. Elimination of fines and license points for sanitary vehicle restriction.

    4. Food sovereignty law, presentation of a substantive text, and approval of a guarantee fund for $ 300 million.

    5. Attention to the debt of the agricultural and fishing sector, to provide working capital and fresh credit resources for the development of its activities.

    6. Withdrawal of state debt projects and sale of national assets.

    7. Withdrawal of the water resource law.

    8. Application of taxes to large companies and stricter control on tax evasion.

    9. Anti-corruption bill so that crimes against the treasury do not prescribe and are paid with jail and assets confiscation.

    10. Passing of a law by the Legislative Assembly so that by popular initiative a referendum can be activated to revoke public official´s mandates.

    In the same way, we extend the call to Social Media outlets. It is important that in situations like this the true value of informing the community truthfully and objectively about what is happening stands out.

    It should be noted that a large part of the Costa Rican community feels dissatisfied with many of the actions taken by the National Executive without the citizen´s consent. This circumstance has led various factors such as the Catholic Church and Political parties to call for calm and to resolve this type of difference through a peaceful and solitary manner.

