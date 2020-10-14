More
    This Wednesday 14th, Protests were held near the Juan Santamaría Airport

    By TCRN STAFF
    New demonstrations took place this Wednesday 14th, this time by the movement called Association Secondary Education Teachers (APSE) and by the Costa Rican Social Union Movement. The so-called “Great Concentration” began around 9:00 a.m. in the vicinity of the Juan Santamaría International Airport, in Alajuela.

    These demonstrations are in order to protest against the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the possibility of imposing new taxes by the government. In turn, the representatives of the education trade unions ask to set taxes for “big evaders.”According to the organizers of the activity.

    General National Strike is announced

    This demonstration is part of an agenda established by the APSE and the Social Trade Union Movement, which indicates that for next Monday, October 19th, there will be a “National Strike” in all the country.

