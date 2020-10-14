More
    UCIMED provides free preparation in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics to Tico Students

    By TCRN STAFF
    With the aim of reinforcing the learning of young people in areas related to Health Sciences, the University of Medical Sciences (UCIMED) implemented a series of academic preparation modules for students in the fifth and sixth year of high school.

    This initiative provides free training on Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry for three months arises within the En Contacto UCIMED campaign, which seeks to promote a first approach between young people and the university environment.

    Virtual Courses

    The courses are held virtually every Thursday from 4:00 p.m. at 5:30 p.m., and also seek to prepare young people for when they begin their professional training in careers related to Health Sciences.

    To enroll in one of these academic preparation modules, students who wish to pursue a career related to Health Sciences can do so by sending an email to the address: [email protected].

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
