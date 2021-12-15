More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Youtube To Fund Short Videos From Costa Rican Content Creators

    As part of its $ 100 million initiative

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    YouTube announced that starting this month it will finance Costa Rican content creators. The Google-owned platform launched the YouTube Shorts Creators Fund months ago. It is a $ 100 million initiative aimed at rewarding creators who publish original short videos.

    Anyone can participate in the fund simply by creating unique short videos targeted at the YouTube community, as long as they meet the eligibility requirements, i

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Including but not limited to:

    Original content: it must not have been uploaded on other channels and must not have watermarks or logos from external platforms.

    Performance: All shorts will be considered based on performance each month in which they receive views. Not just during the month when they got on the platform.

    Eligibility: updated every month.

    Direct communication for payment.

    Each month YouTube will reach out to the creators whose content has received the most interactions and views to reward them for their contributions. YouTube will also ask these creators to share their comments with the platform to improve the product experience, the subsidiary said.

    This new expansion of the fund includes 74 new countries, including Bolivia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela.

    So far YouTube has paid out more than $ 30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies in the last three years.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleWhat Did Costa Ricans Ask Google the Most In 2021?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Youtube To Fund Short Videos From Costa Rican Content Creators

    YouTube announced that starting this month it will finance Costa Rican content creators. The Google-owned platform launched the YouTube...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER