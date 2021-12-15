Youtube To Fund Short Videos From Costa Rican Content Creators

YouTube announced that starting this month it will finance Costa Rican content creators. The Google-owned platform launched the YouTube Shorts Creators Fund months ago. It is a $ 100 million initiative aimed at rewarding creators who publish original short videos.

Anyone can participate in the fund simply by creating unique short videos targeted at the YouTube community, as long as they meet the eligibility requirements, i

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Including but not limited to:

Original content: it must not have been uploaded on other channels and must not have watermarks or logos from external platforms.

Performance: All shorts will be considered based on performance each month in which they receive views. Not just during the month when they got on the platform.

Eligibility: updated every month.

Direct communication for payment.

Each month YouTube will reach out to the creators whose content has received the most interactions and views to reward them for their contributions. YouTube will also ask these creators to share their comments with the platform to improve the product experience, the subsidiary said.

This new expansion of the fund includes 74 new countries, including Bolivia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela.

So far YouTube has paid out more than $ 30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies in the last three years.