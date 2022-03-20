Costa Rica Is Ranked “The Happiest Country In Latin America”

Finland was voted “the happiest country in the world” for the fifth consecutive year on Friday by the “World Happiness Report” ranking, which puts Afghanistan last.Costa Rica is in the first place in Latin America and with the 23rd position in the world, in 2021 it was in the 16th position in the world.

The list continues Uruguay (30th position) and Brazil (39th position), are the best placed Latin countries in this classification. Spain ranks 29th out of a total of 146. Venezuela (108th) is the worst placed Latin American country, even below Iraq.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Advances and setbacks

“The three most important advances were those of Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania. The strongest setbacks occurred in Lebanon, Venezuela and Afghanistan,” according to the “World Happiness Report”, a study financed by the UN carried out ten years ago.

Finland, with a score of 7.82 out of ten, is ahead of Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands, which follow on this list.The report is based on surveys that ask people about their feeling of happiness and cross this information with GDP data, levels of individual freedom or corruption, among others.

The generosity between people and honesty of governments are crucial for the well-being

“The lesson to be drawn from the report, in these ten years, is that generosity between people and honesty of governments are crucial for well-being,” according to Jeffrey Sachs, one of its co-authors.”World leaders would have to take it into account,” he added.