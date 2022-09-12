Yokasta Valle Wants More After Becoming Simultaneous Monarch of Two World Boxing Federations

A victory without appeals had the Costa Rican Yokasta Valle this past thursday against the Vietnamese Nguyen. This win not only allowed her to keep the belt as champion of the International Boxing Federation. It also makes her the monarch of the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

With the three judges’ cards marking a score of 100 to 90, the unanimous decision made the national fulfill its dream and in the process show that she is in great shape. Against the Asian boxer it was perhaps the best fight that Valle has had in her career and also of the six defenses of the title.

“We are going to continue making history. These two titles stayed in Costa Rica,” said the boxer, who had the support of thousands of Ticos present at the BN Arena in Hatillo.

Yokasta is not satisfied and wants more

She already thinks about the titles of the other two boxing federations: the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the World Boxing Council (WBC). “I wanted unification, which is not easy at all, but it was possible; and two more are missing”, said the Tica.

There is even talk that a new belt unification fight could take place in December or January, this time against the WBC 105-pound champion, the German Tina Rupprecht. However, so far there is nothing official

Big numbers

Valle has made six defenses of her title, plus the unification, and her numbers have been very good. Thursday’s fight showed the improvement, thanks to the work she has done in the United States.

“Seriously thank the promoter Golden Boy, we had an excellent camp and it was reflected in the ring,” said the boxer, who months ago signed a contract with Óscar de la Hoya.

Of her fights for the title, in three of them, including this Thursday, the national has not lost a round, as announced by her promoter Mario Vega. This shows the capacity of the Costa Rican, who dominated the 10 rounds against the Vietnamese with a high percentage of landed blows. Now, with both belts in her possession, Yokasta will take a few days off before going back to work, thinking about continuing to make history.