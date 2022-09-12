More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Yokasta Valle Wants More After Becoming Simultaneous Monarch of Two World Boxing Federations

    A pride for all Costa Ricans

    By Wilmer Useche
    0
    0

    Must Read

    Wilmer Useche

    A victory without appeals had the Costa Rican Yokasta Valle this past thursday against the Vietnamese Nguyen. This win not only allowed her to keep the belt as champion of the International Boxing Federation. It also makes her the monarch of the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

    With the three judges’ cards marking a score of 100 to 90, the unanimous decision made the national fulfill its dream and in the process show that she is in great shape. Against the Asian boxer it was perhaps the best fight that Valle has had in her career and also of the six defenses of the title.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “We are going to continue making history. These two titles stayed in Costa Rica,” said the boxer, who had the support of thousands of Ticos present at the BN Arena in Hatillo.

    Yokasta is not satisfied and wants more

    She already thinks about the titles of the other two boxing federations: the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the World Boxing Council (WBC). “I wanted unification, which is not easy at all, but it was possible; and two more are missing”, said the Tica.

    There is even talk that a new belt unification fight could take place in December or January, this time against the WBC 105-pound champion, the German Tina Rupprecht. However, so far there is nothing official

    Big numbers

    Valle has made six defenses of her title, plus the unification, and her numbers have been very good. Thursday’s fight showed the improvement, thanks to the work she has done in the United States.

    “Seriously thank the promoter Golden Boy, we had an excellent camp and it was reflected in the ring,” said the boxer, who months ago signed a contract with Óscar de la Hoya.

    Of her fights for the title, in three of them, including this Thursday, the national has not lost a round, as announced by her promoter Mario Vega. This shows the capacity of the Costa Rican, who dominated the 10 rounds against the Vietnamese with a high percentage of landed blows. Now, with both belts in her possession, Yokasta will take a few days off before going back to work, thinking about continuing to make history.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceHermes Solano
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleThe World Pays an ‘Appalling Price’ for Reliance on Fossil Fuels, says UN Chief on Visit to Pakistan
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    The World Pays an ‘Appalling Price’ for Reliance on Fossil Fuels, says UN Chief on Visit to Pakistan

    "From Islamabad, I launch a global call: stop this madness. Invest now in renewable energy. End the war against nature," he said.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER