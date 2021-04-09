Yokasta Valle Tours all of Costa Rica With Self-defense Classes for Women

“I want to be the voice of the girls who cannot speak and have fear”, says the Tico champ

Yokasta Valle will teach self defense classes to the Tico public on a tour that she takes in different parts of the country. The world champion, together with the support of Grupo Mutual, wants to take advantage of the support that the fans have given her to positively impact women.

“Of course, I want to continue raising my voice, they listen to me, I have this platform in all media, my fights to speak it, and be the voice of the girls who cannot speak and those who fear, I tell them not to shut up, we must denounce and stop the violence for all generations”, said Valle.

The boxer will be this April 10th at the Liberia municipal gym at 9 a.m., and on Saturday April 17th at the Grupo Mutual headquarters in Alajuela. For the event in Guanacaste, tickets can be obtained at the Grupo Mutual office, although space is limited.

Commitment to the safety of women



“Grupo Mutual, as a sponsor of the World Boxing Champion, Yokasta Valle and her commitment to the safety of women, has been promoting self-defense classes taught by the athlete. As a company that has a presence throughout the country and stands out for its social work and support for women, we have tried to get Yokasta to attend different parts of the national territory such as Limón, Santa Ana and, these days, Liberia and Alajuela”, said a company spokesman.

Valle has already been teaching these free classes in Santa Ana and in the South Caribbean region of our country.