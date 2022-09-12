Let’s Review What Emotions are Behind the Value Generated to Your Work

Is it difficult for you to get paid for your work? How much passion, professionalism and dedication do you put when you do your job? In psychology, and I think that in related professions there is a tendency to sometimes think that since one “helps” others then the price must practically be a gift or something “significant”.

The problem arises when you give in to this idea. If that happens to you, please start working on valuing yourself, recognizing yourself and knowing you deserve to charge a fair price for the service you provide.

When you have “some difficulty” to collect what is fair, it becomes necessary to do introspection. Yes, for me the topic encompasses a review of beliefs on a personal level.

What are the beliefs about your own value that you think you should give away or “cheap” your work? Why do you feel guilt or pressure when you charge a fair price for what you do?

Not getting paid what you deserve for the work you do has two big consequences:

It ends up discrediting your personal and professional name (brand).

It indirectly affects another part of the union that does choose to respect the work and be consistent.

Do not give away your work, give it and put on the fair value. And of course, when you decide to offer a free collaboration, look for the place and space that requires it so that the intention is positive from there, putting love and not irrational fear into what you do.