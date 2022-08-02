The Balance Between Work And Personal Life: Pending Task In Costa Rica

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Costa Rica has made significant progress in improving the quality of life of its inhabitants. One of these examples is that the health system is within the reach of the majority of the population, added to the various care and prevention policies that have generated positive and sustainable results.

However, despite these good indicators, Costa Rica still has the task of ensuring that its citizens have an adequate balance between work and personal life. The Index for a Better Life of the OECD, which compares well-being in different countries based on issues that have been identified as essential for the conditions and quality of life, indicates that, in Costa Rica, although 55% in of working age (15-64) are in paid employment, 22% work very long hours, higher than the OECD average. Therefore, it is important that companies can implement strategies in which their employees can live better and healthier life.

The OECD indicates that in Costa Rica, full-time employees spend fewer hours (less than 13.5 hours) of their day on personal care (eating, sleeping, etc.) and leisure (social life with friends and family, hobbies, games, etc.). computer and television use, etc.) than the OECD average of 15 hours.

People sometimes have to juggle the demands of work, family and personal interests. In this context, “It’s not about choosing between family, passions or career. It’s striving to make conscious decisions about what and how to spend the time.”

Some Tico Companies’ work culture and benefits, along with the ability to participate in employee networks, have given the support needed to be successful both at work and in life.

Examples to follow

In this context, there are examples of good corporate practices that seek to ensure that people have a work-life balance, offering me a supportive place to grow and develop professionally. Where associates feel truly valued because the company continually invests at every stage of our careers, engaging employees on a deeper level; Collaborators are encouraged to cooperate and we are given the opportunity to find mentors and pursue new ideas. It’s an environment that sets you up for success.

Here are some of the practices, focused on the well-being of staff:

1- Success is about the person: Employees have the opportunity to build their best career, establish financial security and achieve a balance between work and personal life for themselves and their families, while doing a job they can be proud.

2- Care of the collaborator: The Employee and their family can have financial, legal and psychological advice to prevent and solve difficulties and/or situations of daily life that can interfere with the personal-work life balance.

3- Tools to enhance skills: Targeting employees who don’t yet lead a team, but have high potential, and there’s another free program that teaches a new language, regardless of business need.

4- Move your body: Companies have a health and wellness policy that rewards employees for having healthy habits. They help participants keep track of how well they eat, how much exercise they get, and how much sleep they get, while keeping them incentivized through rewards.

5.- Strengthen teamwork and relationships: Encourages a healthy lifestyle for employees. Encouraging teamwork, as well as connection and communication between collaborators. Also, it is not only about exercise but also about leading a healthy lifestyle in terms of nutrition and mental health.