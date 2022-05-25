Wellness as a Lifestyle: Resources to Achieve Personal and Social Wholeness

One of the goals that we have ahead of us both on a personal and social level is to achieve well-being as a lifestyle. For this, it is essential that we rely on the main resources that ensure our physical and emotional integrity. While, for its part, the business fabric is committed to guaranteeing quality standards in the services they offer to the population.

If both points of view are oriented towards excellence, it will be much easier to develop a routine based on health care; that is, ensuring that we fully enjoy our day to day.

Coaching as a means of self-knowledge

Well-being has been called into question with the rise of new technologies, especially affecting female society. Social networks have caused a detriment in self-esteem and coaching for women has become essential.

According toa City University of London study, up to 90% of women use a filter when uploading a selfie. Something that shows the physical complexes and the impact that this generates in the emotional well-being. Therefore, to overcome them, coaching is a crucial tool that improves both personal and professional situations.

Food safety: The responsibility of companies

The fabric business has the prevailing obligation to adapt to prevention regulations that protect the health of its customers. In the food industry, we can see this clearly reflected in the crucial regulation that is food safety; thus protecting the entire population from a long list of diseases.

Food safety refers to all those measures that are taken in the processes of production, packaging, and distribution of food. During this chain, it must be guaranteed that the product that is going to be consumed later by the client has not suffered any type of contamination, thus preventing it from causing damage to its integrity.

Likewise, stipulating correct management of food safety implies reducing production costs. That is to say, following each guideline as it is, may save having to withdraw large batches and, as a consequence, losing large sums of money. A series of regulations aimed at ensuring collective well-being that companies in this economic activity must respect with full involvement.