Doggo Fest in Costa Rica Came to Treat Our Pets

With the aim of raising awareness against animal abuse and celebrating our best furry friends, the Doggo Fest was held on May 14th and 15th.At The Costa Rica News, we spoke with the organizer of the event, Jimena Formal, and she told us that this is the second edition of the Doggo Fest.

It is worth noting that the activity will be carried out constantly in Costa Rica and 15 brands related to puppies participated in this edition.

Jimena is motivated to carry out the Doggo Fest, because she has her toy for pets brand and there are not many spaces focused on entrepreneurs with pet products, which, in her opinion, is a very broad market.”There is a need for the socialization of pets,” said the young Costa Rican business student and entrepreneur.

As we mentioned, the festival is dedicated to pampered pets and also has activities for the whole family.Those who attend, enjoy the sale of food, toys and activities for pets as well as music, drinks and food sales for humans, their owners.

Truly our best friends

It is timely, since after almost two years of the pandemic, our dogs became more than our pets and became our co-workers, confidants, our family and that emotional support that we needed.The idea of ​​the Doggo Fest is that, to celebrate our companions, our pets, to show them that they deserve to be cared for and celebrated with love.

The Doggo Fest took place at the Club Hípico La Caraña located in Santa Ana, Costa Rica and access for both pets and their owners was completely free.Pending the next dates, because they have an adoption center for people who are looking for a new four-legged member for their family.

The activities are spends outdoors so that pets and their owners can be comfortable and enjoy themselves in the best way.Live the experience with your pet, with the whole family, spend super different days at the Doggo Fest.