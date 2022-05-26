More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Artistic Swimming Athletes Prepare for the World Cup in Hungary

    After the pandemic, calm and great satisfaction came for the athletes who have kept with goals, training and motivated...Congratulations to all!

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A few days ago, it became known that 10 Costa Rican athletes qualified to participate in the World Swimming Championships that will take place in Budapest, Hungary from June 17th to 25th. The artistic swimming athletes will participate in routines such as: Technical Team, Highlight, Free Solo, Technical Solo, Free Duet and Technical Duet.

    It is worth noting that the World Cup qualifier took place in the pool of the Heiner Ugalde Sports City in Hatillo, venue of the 2022 National Artistic Swimming Championship, on the weekend of May 14th and 15th.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    This event had the participation of sports associations such as Orquídea, with its coach Violeta Mitinian; Alfa, by coach Cristina Hiller; and Milenio, by coach Verónica Arce. The two-day national tournament was led by international judge Laura Marín Bonilla from Mexico.

    The qualified athletes

    Among the Tico athletes that classified were: Ana Mitinian in Free Solo, María Paula Alfaro in Technical Solo; both athletes will be in Technical Duet. Andrea Maroto and Raquel Zúñiga will participate in Free Duet.

    They will be joined by Mariela Jenkins, Jimena Lizano, Elda Moreira and Jimena Solano, for the Technical Team routine. And in the Highlight routine, all the aforementioned athletes will be presented along with Ilani Rocha and María Paz Castro.

    What do the athletes that will participate in the World Cup in Hungary have to say?

    The athletes were happy compete again, because everything is returning to normal in the face of the decrease in Covid-19 cases. Andrés Maroto, an athlete from the Alfa Sports Association, expressed “we had not had a national championship for three years, so many of the new girls who entered had not experienced a tournament. This was a very good warm-up for all of them and after so long, keeping ourselves with competitions and with goals maintains our motivation to be better athletes and to continue training and knowing that everything we are doing has its reward.”

    Also, Jimena Lizano from the Orchid Association highlighted that they will be with more work sessions to improve all the details seen in the event. Finally, the coach of the Alpha Association, Cristina Hiller, said at the end of the national event, that they will intensify the training so Costa Rica can achieve excellent results in the upcoming international competitions.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMaria Donaire TCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleDoggo Fest in Costa Rica Came to Treat Our Pets
    Next article75-Year-Old Adventurer Got Lost 30 Hours in the costa Rican Mountains While Tracing New Mountain Bike Routes
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Ministry of Labor Clarifies That Employers Can Require Masks to Their Employees

    A week after starting functions, the mandates of the Presidential Office have caused different opinions and contradictions among the...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER