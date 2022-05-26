More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    A New Study Reveals that Costa Rica has 86.80% Reliance On Green Energy, the 4th Highest In The World

    A good reason to feel proud as a Tico

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A recent  study by Compare the Market Australia analysed countries where renewable energy makes up the greatest share of total electricity capacity, to reveal the countries that rely on green energy the most.

    Looking specifically at the countries where renewable energy makes up the greatest share of total electricity capacity, Norway comes out on top with 97.4%. The country produced 33,003 MW of hydroelectric power in 2020, but also makes use of wind, solar, and bioenergy too.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Only just behind Norway in terms of its renewable energy share is Iceland, with 97.3% of capacity coming from renewables. And it’s not surprising given the nation aims to be carbon neutral by 2040. Iceland produces much of its renewable energy itself, with the majority of hydropower coming from plants owned by Landsvirkjun (the National Power Company).

    At fourth place

    The tiny principality of Andorra has a renewable energy share of 96.9%, having actually fallen from 100% since 2015. The majority of energy here is imported from Andorra’s neighbours (including France and Spain) and it makes use of hydropower, bioenergy, and solar power. And then proudly comes Costa Rica with 86.80% and with a tendency to increase even more this tendency.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceBillie Wilson
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rican Artistic Swimming Athletes Prepare for the World Cup in Hungary
    Next article75-Year-Old Adventurer Got Lost 30 Hours in the costa Rican Mountains While Tracing New Mountain Bike Routes
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Ministry of Labor Clarifies That Employers Can Require Masks to Their Employees

    A week after starting functions, the mandates of the Presidential Office have caused different opinions and contradictions among the...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER