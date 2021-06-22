More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Has a Boxing Champion: David “Medallita” Jiménez

    The Tico knocked out his rival in the third round

    By TCRN STAFF
    10
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Has a Boxing Champion: David “Medallita” Jiménez

    Costa Rican boxer David “Medallita” Jiménez knocked out Mexican Edwin “Canito” Cano, thus claiming the World Gold title from...
    Read more
    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Reflections of a Tico Tourism Student in Pandemic Times

    It is no secret to anyone that the health crisis continues in the whole world and to date has...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Scientists Sound the Alarm about Irreversible Global Warming

    The planet Earth may have already passed a tipping point towards irreversible global warming, with consequences "cascading" from Greenland...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rican boxer David “Medallita” Jiménez knocked out Mexican Edwin “Canito” Cano, thus claiming the World Gold title from the World Boxing Association (WBA). In the first round “Medallita” looked good; the Tico managed to defend himself in a good way from his opponent’s blows and managed to make some good blows to his rival.

    During the second round, the Costa Rican boxer maintained a good level; however, he received a strong header that cut his eyebrow. The fight came to an end in the third round, when the Tico managed a great string of blows to leave the Mexican on the canvas. With this, the 28-year-old Tico achieved his ninth victory as a professional, also adding a new victory by way of Knock out (KO) to reach seven victories in this way.

    “This represents too much, it was a very great effort, I am grateful, I dedicate this victory to all the Costa Rican people,” said “Medallita” after the fight. “Now comes the most difficult, I want to leave the flag of Costa Rica at the top,” he concluded.

    Meritorious trajectory

    David “Medallita” Jiménez has been dedicated to boxing since he was 8 years old. In Olympic-style boxing, he had a career with more than 350 fights, a Pan-American medalist and third place in a World Cup of this modality. Now standing out for winning a world championship for the first time, in the World Boxing Association Gold.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleReflections of a Tico Tourism Student in Pandemic Times
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Has a Boxing Champion: David “Medallita” Jiménez

    Costa Rican boxer David “Medallita” Jiménez knocked out Mexican Edwin “Canito” Cano, thus claiming the World Gold title from...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Leads the Fight against Desertification In Central America

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica is the host country for Desertification and Drought Day. This year's motto is “Restoration. Land.Recovery. Healthy lands for a better reconstruction”. Our...
    Read more

    Family Adopts 108-Year-Old Grandfather Who Lived Under a Tree

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Family Adopts 108-Year-Old Grandfather Who Lived Under a Tree
    Read more

    Being a Father Is Not Having Measures Of Time Or Conditions

    News TCRN STAFF -
    In Costa Rica, Fathers day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. The date was adopted from the United States, taking Saint Joseph as an example
    Read more

    The Ingenuity of an Indigenous Community Could Naturally Heal Its River

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Creating a bioremediation system that uses simple techniques to sediment water and capture metals with the help of artificial wetlands.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »