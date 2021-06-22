Costa Rica Has a Boxing Champion: David “Medallita” Jiménez

Costa Rican boxer David “Medallita” Jiménez knocked out Mexican Edwin “Canito” Cano, thus claiming the World Gold title from the World Boxing Association (WBA). In the first round “Medallita” looked good; the Tico managed to defend himself in a good way from his opponent’s blows and managed to make some good blows to his rival.

During the second round, the Costa Rican boxer maintained a good level; however, he received a strong header that cut his eyebrow. The fight came to an end in the third round, when the Tico managed a great string of blows to leave the Mexican on the canvas. With this, the 28-year-old Tico achieved his ninth victory as a professional, also adding a new victory by way of Knock out (KO) to reach seven victories in this way.

“This represents too much, it was a very great effort, I am grateful, I dedicate this victory to all the Costa Rican people,” said “Medallita” after the fight. “Now comes the most difficult, I want to leave the flag of Costa Rica at the top,” he concluded.

Meritorious trajectory

David “Medallita” Jiménez has been dedicated to boxing since he was 8 years old. In Olympic-style boxing, he had a career with more than 350 fights, a Pan-American medalist and third place in a World Cup of this modality. Now standing out for winning a world championship for the first time, in the World Boxing Association Gold.