Costa Rica will host the 2021 Beach Soccer World Cup, from May 17 to 23, 2021, at the Plycem sports complex (Proyecto Gol), located in San Rafael de Alajuela. The tournament will be valid for two qualifying places for the world tournament that will be held in Russia in August. The granting of the competition is done in recognition for the centenary of the Costa Rican Football Federation.

“We know they will do a fantastic job hosting this year’s Concacaf Beach Soccer competition in what is sure to be an extraordinary celebration of soccer,” said Concacaf Secretary General Philippe Moggio.

The 12 teams that will participate in the tournament are: Bahamas, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, United States, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Turks and Caicos Islands, Mexico, Panama, Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago.

Competition’s organization

For the first phase, the teams will be organized into 3 groups of 4 teams each. The two best of each group qualify and the two best third of all the groups in order to establish eight teams for the next round. That phase will be direct elimination matches for the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

The winners of the semi-finals will earn a place in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021. The final is scheduled for May 23. The official draw that will determine the groups will take place on Monday, March 8, at the Concacaf headquarters in Miami. That same day, the organization will give more details about the competition. You will be able to follow all the behind-the-scenes of the tournament through the Concacaf social networks.