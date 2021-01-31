The Costa Rican Yokasta Valle retained her 105-pound title from the International Boxing Federation, after defeating the Japanese Sana Hazuki, by unanimous decision in a fight held this Saturday night, at the Mall Oxygen.

After the ten rounds, the three international judges gave her a score on their cards of 98-92, 100-90 and 100-90, all favorable to the Tica boxer, who dominated the fight from start to finish.

Fight without rest

As expected, the Japanese started very aggressive but faced a very well protected Yokasta, who managed to contain the attacks, and returned with good blows.

The defense of the Costa Rican was always better against an opponent who usually had her fists down, which on many occasions left her face unprotected against the good shots of the national.

Although Yokasta’s gloves were not so strong, they did manage to cut Hazuki near the right eye, who, despite this, was able to continue until the end of the contest. In most of the rounds, the Japanese showed little style but a lot of courage, since she was always in front of her rival, although practically without being able to land blows that weakened the champion. On the contrary, Valle was very solid in her defense and smart to attack her opponent.

Dedicated to Costa Rica

“This was the fight that Costa Rica deserved,” said the Costa Rican, at the end of the fight, thanking the fans and sponsors for the support received to achieve this defense of the title. “I would love to fight as soon as possible and continue defending the world title and continue making history for Costa Rica,” said the champion. Yokasta still has to fight for the unification of the world titles of the category against the German Tina Rupprecht.

We can still support the champion

As a way to give Yoka a boost in her bid for the unification title, the organizers of the boxing evening took the initiative to make a virtual grandstand. All proceeds will be given to the Tica prize bag for his fight.