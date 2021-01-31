“The country will continue under the influence of strong trade winds, although a decrease in the speed of the maximum gusts is expected, they will continue strong in Guanacaste and the Central Valley with maximums of 100 km / h”, indicated the National Meteorological Institute (IMN). Since Wednesday night the country has been under the influence of the cold front, which generated a drop in temperatures and an increase in gusts of wind in various areas of the territory.

The IMN monitored the temperatures, highlighting a minimum of 1.9 ° C at Cerro de la Muerte and 2.3 ° C at Irazú Volcano. The situation also affected other parts of the Central Valley such as Goicoechea 8.7 ° C, Coronado 9.3 ° C or Naranjo 10.5 ° C.

Regarding the wind, the main intensity was in Guanacaste: La Cruz reported gusts of up to 116 km / h. Cerro Chitaría followed with wind speeds of 96 km / h and Poás Volcano with 91.2%.

Cold front alert remains activated



The possible effects of the cold front, both by winds and rains, generated a green alert from midweek. The National Emergency Commission (CNE) activated the protocol for the entire country except for the southern zone.

Affected by the weather



According to the official report, as of Friday there were five communities affected by bad weather: Carrillo and Tilarán in Guanacaste, Chacarita and Monteverde in Puntarenas, and Cangrejal de Acosta. The main complications were due to roof damage, falling branches and damage to the power lines.