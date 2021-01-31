More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Wind and Cold are Still Present in Costa Rica

    Although a decrease in the effects of cold front # 13 is expected, the atypical weather conditions will continue through the weekend

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Wind and Cold are Still Present in Costa Rica

    "The country will continue under the influence of strong trade winds, although a decrease in the speed of the maximum gusts is expected
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    New Forest Inaugurated in Carrillo to Mitigate Desertification and Drought

    With the planting of 100 trees, the State of Israel Forest was inaugurated this Thursday in Carillo, Guanacaste. The...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Chambers of Commerce Warn of Economic Blow Due to Authorities’ Plan to Toughen Health Regulations

    The Central American and Caribbean Chamber of Cosmetics and Cleaning Products (CACECOS) and the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce (CCCR)
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    “The country will continue under the influence of strong trade winds, although a decrease in the speed of the maximum gusts is expected, they will continue strong in Guanacaste and the Central Valley with maximums of 100 km / h”, indicated the National Meteorological Institute (IMN). Since Wednesday night the country has been under the influence of the cold front, which generated a drop in temperatures and an increase in gusts of wind in various areas of the territory.

    The IMN monitored the temperatures, highlighting a minimum of 1.9 ° C at Cerro de la Muerte and 2.3 ° C at Irazú Volcano. The situation also affected other parts of the Central Valley such as Goicoechea 8.7 ° C, Coronado 9.3 ° C or Naranjo 10.5 ° C.

    Regarding the wind, the main intensity was in Guanacaste: La Cruz reported gusts of up to 116 km / h. Cerro Chitaría followed with wind speeds of 96 km / h and Poás Volcano with 91.2%.

    Cold front alert remains activated


    The possible effects of the cold front, both by winds and rains, generated a green alert from midweek. The National Emergency Commission (CNE) activated the protocol for the entire country except for the southern zone.

    Affected by the weather


    According to the official report, as of Friday there were five communities affected by bad weather: Carrillo and Tilarán in Guanacaste, Chacarita and Monteverde in Puntarenas, and Cangrejal de Acosta. The main complications were due to roof damage, falling branches and damage to the power lines.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceTomas Gomez
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleNew Forest Inaugurated in Carrillo to Mitigate Desertification and Drought
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Wind and Cold are Still Present in Costa Rica

    "The country will continue under the influence of strong trade winds, although a decrease in the speed of the maximum gusts is expected
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    UNESCO World Heritage Friendship International Park

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    It is appropriate to begin these lines by making known that to our pride this park was declared by UNESCO a World Heritage Site...
    Read more

    Environmentalists Urge Marine Policy that Protects Resources in Costa Rica

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rican environmental organizations urge the Government to develop a marine policy that protects resources and encourages sustainable production and not merely extraction activities. "The...
    Read more

    Chrysalis Export in Costa Rica: A Sustainable Business

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    They are called Heliconius doris de sobando, a name reflected in butterfly eggs. An entire industry in Costa Rica depends on them.
    Read more

    Leadership of Costa Rica on Environmental Issues is Highlighted

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, participated this Monday, January 25, in the opening session of the Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS), which seeks...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years