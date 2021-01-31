New Forest Inaugurated in Carrillo to Mitigate Desertification and Drought

With the planting of 100 trees, the State of Israel Forest was inaugurated this Thursday in Carillo, Guanacaste. The creation of the new forest is intended to mitigate desertification and drought in the province.

Thanks to the Embassy of Israel, Keren Kayemet (KKL) Le Israel and the Municipality of Carrillo, which joined forces, it was possible to plant 16 different species of the area, among which are: Robles de Sabana, Amarillo, Guanacaste, Ojoche, Jacarandas and Corteza.

Carlos Gerardo Cantillo, Mayor of Carrillo, stated “on a commemorative date for the State of Israel and united by ties of friendship with our Local Government we have planted a thousand trees that will allow us to be part of the solution to climate change and will also strengthen the corridor Biological of the Tempisque River”. The event was held on January 27 as part of the celebration of the New Year of Trees in Israel (Tu B’Shvat).

Reinforcing friendship

Oren Bar El, ambassador of Israel, indicated: “We want to celebrate the New Year of Trees of the Jewish tradition (Tu Bishvat), this year here in Carrillo with the planting of a forest, our tradition and the Bible refer to the importance trees and today that we are aware of the problem generated by climate change, these actions are what can help us make a difference. We hope to see the Israel State Forest flourish and that it contains the drought that is experienced every summer in the province of Guanacaste and that it is a manifestation of the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two peoples”.

Priority of reforesting

The Israeli embassy in conjunction with the Jewish organization KKL, which has been in the activity of reforesting the land of Israel for decades and now does so outside its borders concerned about the impact that deforestation has produced on climate change, decided to take action in this area of the country that so badly needs it.

