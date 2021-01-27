In order to offer adequate facilities for all sectors of the population, including those in wheelchairs or other medical devices, the Municipality of Carrillo, in Guanacaste, inaugurated this past Saturday the first 100% accessible beach in the country. This, thanks to a trailer equipped with various facilities and that will be completely free of charge for the population.

Tourists walking along a peaceful beach

Among the available amenities are:

• Adapted bathrooms and showers.

• Changing tables with more space.

• A transfer crane for people in wheelchairs.

• Change cubicles.

• Lavatories.

In addition, the trailer will be able to deploy a retractable walkway, 52 meters long, so that people who are moving with the help of medical devices can do so comfortably.

However, the most innovative change is that said ramp can be transported on the trailer. This, given that the intention is to rotate the mobile facilities, every six months, along various beaches to help the reactivation of the local tourist economy.

This also has the additional advantage that the beach in charge of receiving these facilities must carry out a prior cleaning of the beach, to ensure that the corridor can be deployed without irregularities.

In addition to the trailer, the “Accessible Beach” program includes the following facilities for people with disabilities:

• Parking assigned for people with disabilities.

• Accessible path, between the parking lot and the trailer, as well as a retractable walkway.

• Amphibious chair made with recycled plastic and floating arches. Both allow the user to safely enjoy the beach and the sea.

• Transfer crane, on the trailer, to transfer the person from their own wheelchair to the amphibious chair. Also, to safely use the toilet, bath chair and bath bed.

• Bathrooms and changing rooms adapted under universal accessibility laws.

• Visible labeling with pictograms and easy interpretation.

• The entire design is with high impact colors for people with low vision.

For more information on accessible beaches and the development of the project, interested persons can access the website: www.costaricaturismoaccesible.com

There is also the Facebook profile: Red Costarricense de Turismo Accessible They can also be contacted directly by email [email protected]