Costa Rica adds another important recognition to its tourist offer. Recently the publication Lonely Planet highlighted the Central American country as the best accessible destination in the world by offering the right conditions for the disabled traveler to enjoy the tourist offer without major complications.

The recognition is within the recommendations that the publisher publishes at the end of each year in the highlight of ‘The best in travel 2021’.

Lonely Planet points out that the country is ready to welcome travelers and offer them inclusion in experiences such as exploring the rainforests, the paradisiacal white sand beaches, to enjoying more extreme practices, such as surfing and zip-lining.

With this recognition, Costa Rica is positioned as a paradise for this segment of travelers. Over the years, the destination has taken an interest in being inclusive and has adapted much of its offering for those traveling in a wheelchair.

The publication even points out that in Costa Rica there is a law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities, so that service and access to hotels and public places cannot be denied.

Attractions such as the Carara National Park or the Peque Nacional Poás Volcano, or the possibility of trying extreme adventure in La Fortuna, on the zip lines, or even surfing in Puntarenas, are available to tourists with disabilities.

Tourists can access this and more through specialized tour agencies trained to provide corresponding care. This service will make the traveler live the pure life of Costa Rica like any other visitor.