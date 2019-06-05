Finding out that you or someone you love has been made permanently disabled in some way can be a shocking piece of news, especially if you don’t know much about disability, to begin with. The most important thing to remember when you find out this news is that disability might mean you have to change some things in your life, but it will not restrict you from living a full and wonderful life.

The key thing you need to do in order to ensure you still have a high living standard and are able to enjoy all the things you loved doing before, is to understand better what adjustments need to be made to make the things you love accessible. This will be easier than you think, and the information provided in this guide is going to help you accomplish this.

Adjust your home to your needs

To begin with, the most important thing for you to do is to research how to adapt your home to cater for a disability. Sometimes, it will not be until you have been, or the person you live with has been living with a disability for a while that you realize what needs to be put in place to make life easier. To help pre-empt these problems, doing some online research and finding out what other people with a similar disability have done to make their homes easier to navigate is a great way to avoid future issues.

If you are in a wheelchair, for example, simple things like having a ramp installed leading up to your front door, making sure the corridors are wide enough and installing a wet room rather than a conventional shower are all great ways to make your life better.

Make sure you are financially covered

To make all of these above changes to your home, it is safe to say that you may need some extra help with money to begin doing this. One option is the do your research into the loans for disability offered by reputable providers such as Bonsai Finance. These loans can help you to make the adjustment period easier on you and your family by easing the financial strain on you all.

Alongside these loans, make sure you get some advice on claiming for disability benefits which will be able to help you cover the day to day costs of living.

Information on traveling

One change that you will need to be prepared for is how you are going to travel, for example, to and from work. Getting some additional information on what you need to know about traveling when disabled will help you to better navigate the public transport system and ensure that your needs are catered for by the staff.

Alongside this, having a conversation with your manager and boss about potentially doing some work from home and what adjustments you need make to the office in order to attend work will help make your life easier.