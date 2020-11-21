Lonely Planet recognized that to enjoy tourist destinations in the country, disabilities are not an impediment

The publisher of travel guides around the world, Lonely Planet, awarded Costa Rica the award for the best accessible destination 2021 because to enjoy tourist destinations in the country, disabilities are not an impediment.

For example, there are canopy options adapted for wheelchair users; There are rain forests suitable for people with disabilities and surfing for those with reduced mobility to catch waves.

“With little or no hassle, travelers with disabilities can enjoy much of what the country has to offer. Accessible paved roads cut through many of the local rainforests,” Lonely Planet noted.

The editorial noted that both Carara National Park and Poás Volcano National Park have universal trails, which allow wheelchair users to see sloths, toucans, and poison dart frogs up close.

Accessible Adventure Tourism

Another aspect Lonely Planet mentioned is that accessible adventure tourism is also available. “Several companies in La Fortuna safely transport wheelchair users above the canopy of tropical trees and above the waterfall in the area. Adaptive surfing is also available in cities like Puntarenas”, published the editorial

A paradise for wheelchair users

The US-based publisher also called Costa Rica “a paradise for wheelchair users.” It also emphasized the country’s efforts to create accessible beaches with recycled wood ramps that reach the seashore. Accessibility to museums, restaurants, and markets, particularly in the capital, is also mentioned.

“Sustainability is a transversal axis of our tourism model and a sustainable destination must be accessible. I applaud that the Costa Rican tourist value chain that includes transportation, hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions, excursions, have options so that all people, regardless of their condition, can enjoy our country ” said the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura.