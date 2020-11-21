More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Agricultural Projects in Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic go hand in hand with Biodiversity Conservation

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Gynecological Health Problems, Prevention is the Key

    We women must be attentive to any change that occurs in our body since women throughout their lives experience different changes,
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Adventure Tourism will Drive the Recovery of the Sector in Costa Rica

    Adventure tourism stands out as a leading segment in the recovery of...
    Read more
    Top Local DestinationsTCRN STAFF -

    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its doors on December 4th

    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Pineapple and banana producers from the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica were selected to implement 30 innovative project ideas that seek to conserve biodiversity on their farms, as part of an initiative organized by the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) in both countries with the Del Campo al Plato program.

    “The implementation of these innovative ideas represents an interest on the part of producers to ensure that the ecosystems on their farms are maintained over time. All these actions translate into greater conservation of flora and fauna and guarantee them to be recognized for their commitment to biodiversity”, added Svenja Paulino, director of the program.

    The application period of participants was carried out in two contests held in 2020 and aimed at large and small pineapple and banana producers from both countries, offering the opportunity to have technical and financial support to implement these ideas in their farms in 2021.

    Of the 30 selected producers, 15 of them are located in the Dominican Republic and 15 in Costa Rica, whose projects associate technology with nature, promote biodiversity-friendly practices, and the conservation of forested areas within their farms.

    Conservation examples
    For example, In the Rancho Carlos project (DR), a meteorological station will be installed to carry out precision agriculture in its pineapple crops and thus efficiently use natural resources.
    This allows them to improve their agricultural practices and, consequently, the health of the soil and water.

    Stefan Trueb, production manager at Rancho Carlos, argued about the importance of the weather station to make better decisions in the field, as this affects the optimization of fertilizer use, pest control and planning or logistics for future meteorological conditions.

    Del Campo al Plato Program
    The program “From the Field to the Plate: integration of biodiversity in agri-food value chains” is implemented in the Dominican Republic by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Agriculture and the German Cooperation for Development, GIZ, commissioned by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Protection and Nuclear Safety (BMU).

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica is named as the Best Accessible Destination 2021
    Next articleAfter eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its doors on December 4th
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Gynecological Health Problems, Prevention is the Key

    We women must be attentive to any change that occurs in our body since women throughout their lives experience different changes,
    Read more
    Travel

    Adventure Tourism will Drive the Recovery of the Sector in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    Adventure tourism stands out as a leading segment in the recovery of tourism in Costa Rica since...
    Read more
    Top Local Destinations

    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its doors on December 4th

    TCRN STAFF -
    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its doors on December 4th....
    Read more
    News

    Agricultural Projects in Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic go hand in hand with Biodiversity Conservation

    TCRN STAFF -
    Pineapple and banana producers from the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica were selected to implement 30 innovative project...
    Read more
    Top Local Destinations

    Costa Rica is named as the Best Accessible Destination 2021

    TCRN STAFF -
    The publisher of travel guides around the world, Lonely Planet, awarded Costa Rica the award for the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Joint Strategy is Launched to Improve Cocoa Production in Costa Rica, Colombia and Ecuador

    News TCRN STAFF -
    A group of researchers from Costa Rica, Colombia and Ecuador will hold a virtual event to improve cocoa...
    Read more

    This Christmas has to be different from the Christmas of the past ”, says Tico Health Minister

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The arrival of Christmas is related to social gatherings and family parties, a situation that worries the authorities of the Costa Rican...
    Read more

    Tips to Encourage Young Children to Read

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    When your child is at the age to start reading and then you do not take that step yet, you are overwhelmed with questions, and you worry, it is very normal for you to feel that way
    Read more

    Winds of up to 80 km / h in the Cordillera de Guanacaste, Tilarán, and Central Valley due to the influence of Hurricane Iota

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Due to the influence of Hurricane Iota, the Guanacaste mountain range, the Tilarán mountain range and some sectors of the Central Valley...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »