More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Joint Strategy is Launched to Improve Cocoa Production in Costa Rica, Colombia and Ecuador

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Gynecological Health Problems, Prevention is the Key

    We women must be attentive to any change that occurs in our body since women throughout their lives experience different changes,
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Adventure Tourism will Drive the Recovery of the Sector in Costa Rica

    Adventure tourism stands out as a leading segment in the recovery of...
    Read more
    Top Local DestinationsTCRN STAFF -

    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its doors on December 4th

    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    A group of researchers from Costa Rica, Colombia and Ecuador will hold a virtual event to improve cocoa production for those three countries in order to adapt to climate change and establish good agricultural practices –among other actions- with a view of exporting to the markets in the United States and the European Union (EU).

    The meeting, will take place (virtually ) between November 23 and 25, within the framework of the project “Multi-agency Cocoa Platform for Latin America and the Caribbean Cocoa 2030-2050”. The agenda covers topics related to agronomic management, quality and safety, regulations and governance, knowledge management and applied research.

    According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) –based on data from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) – “in 2017 Costa Rica reached a total production of 700 metric tons of cocoa. Production that has remained stable in that range in the last 10 years, after the significant decrease suffered in the mid-nineties.”

    Laura Ramírez, Head of the Department of Technology Transfer of the National Institute for Innovation and Transfer in Agricultural Technology of Costa Rica (INTA), indicated that the digital event aims to “learn about experiences” and exchange information from the three countries in areas such as mitigation and adaptation to climate change, the establishment of good agricultural practices and strategies to fully comply with the export regulations required by international markets such as the European Union or the United States”.

    Joint effort
    In the project “Multi-agency Cocoa Platform for Latin America and the Caribbean Cocoa 2030-2050”, participate the Escuela Superior Politécnica del Litoral (ESPOL), the National Institute of Agricultural Research-INIAP- (both from Ecuador), the Colombian Corporation of Research (AGROSAVIA) and INTA of Costa Rica and has funding from FONTAGRO.

    According to Eduardo Chávez, Professor and Researcher at ESPOL, the meeting will address other aspects such as the presence of cadmium (a natural element that is present in soils) in cocoa cultivation in order to comply with a regulation developed in this regard by the EU and which has been in force since January 1st of last year.

    “Through scientific research and training workshops with farmers we try to contribute to the solution of this problem. Cadmium is naturally present in small quantities in the soil, but in high quantities, it can pass to the plant and in the case of cocoa it can accumulate in the almonds. If the cocoa bean has a high concentration of cadmium, it becomes a commercial limitation for export because it could no longer be used to make chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa,” said Chávez.

    The International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) indicates that cocoa cultivation in Latin America currently produces about 15% of world production; Furthermore, “cocoa farming in this region is faced with numerous challenges, including the presence of cadmium (Cd) in the soil, a heavy metal that accumulates in cocoa beans” and which affects the quality of the final product.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.


    SourceTCRN
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article“Magic Made Locally”: Ecoferia Dominical is adapting to the New Normal
    Next articleCosta Rica is named as the Best Accessible Destination 2021
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Gynecological Health Problems, Prevention is the Key

    We women must be attentive to any change that occurs in our body since women throughout their lives experience different changes,
    Read more
    Travel

    Adventure Tourism will Drive the Recovery of the Sector in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    Adventure tourism stands out as a leading segment in the recovery of tourism in Costa Rica since...
    Read more
    Top Local Destinations

    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its doors on December 4th

    TCRN STAFF -
    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its doors on December 4th....
    Read more
    Top Local Destinations

    Costa Rica is named as the Best Accessible Destination 2021

    TCRN STAFF -
    The publisher of travel guides around the world, Lonely Planet, awarded Costa Rica the award for the...
    Read more
    News

    Joint Strategy is Launched to Improve Cocoa Production in Costa Rica, Colombia and Ecuador

    TCRN STAFF -
    A group of researchers from Costa Rica, Colombia and Ecuador will hold a virtual event to improve cocoa...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    This Christmas has to be different from the Christmas of the past ”, says Tico Health Minister

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The arrival of Christmas is related to social gatherings and family parties, a situation that worries the authorities of the Costa Rican...
    Read more

    Tips to Encourage Young Children to Read

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    When your child is at the age to start reading and then you do not take that step yet, you are overwhelmed with questions, and you worry, it is very normal for you to feel that way
    Read more

    Winds of up to 80 km / h in the Cordillera de Guanacaste, Tilarán, and Central Valley due to the influence of Hurricane Iota

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Due to the influence of Hurricane Iota, the Guanacaste mountain range, the Tilarán mountain range and some sectors of the Central Valley...
    Read more

    Ivonne Cerdas won the Crown of Miss Costa Rica 2020 in an atypical Ceremony

    News TCRN STAFF -
    In an atypical ceremony due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Ivonne Cerdas won the crown of Miss Costa Rica 2020. She beat nine...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »