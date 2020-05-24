The first group of these masks was delivered last week to farmers in Desamparados, San Ramón, San Mateo, Orotina, and Heredia and this week they will be distributed to the rest of the country.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) will distribute 25,000 masks at farmers’ fairs that were donated by China and fulfill the function of protecting sellers and buyers of agricultural products at the fairs.
The Ministry of Health verified the quality of the masks and they were approved for use. The first group of these masks was delivered last week to farmers in Desamparados, San Ramón, San Mateo, Orotina, and Heredia.
In total, China donated 40,000 masks to the country.