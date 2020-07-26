Canopy

Activities of tourist interest, such as canopy, cable car or rafting, also beaches opened for longer periods will be possible as of August 1st. The Government of the Republic announced this Thursday the opening of these outdoor experiences in the cantons with yellow alert as long as they comply with “strict sanitary protocols” that will be supervised by brigades of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) .

The activities listed so far include:

Beaches opened to the public between 5:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Surfing allowed during the opening hours of the beaches.

Walking and hiking.

Canopy, cable car and raft tours.

“The actions that we are announcing and that come into effect on August 1st must be accompanied by a lot of responsibility. Responsibility of Costa Ricans who can enjoy national tourism and do it with a lot of conscience and following absolutely all the guidelines from the Ministry of Health. Also of the tourist businessmen and collaborators of tourist companies, who will strictly adopt the protocols along with the tourists themselves,” said the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura. The Minister emphasized that social bubbles cannot be disrespected in any of the indicated experiences.

The reopening of these activities comes after the Executive Branch established three exceptions as of next month to the ban on international flights imposed on March 18th, and will allow visitors from the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada to enter the national territory.

Also within this framework, the Tourism Institute launched the first phase of its Vamos a Turistear/Let’s Go Tutristear (VAT) strategy this past week, which will carry the message “Ready to meet again!”.

This campaign will include the details of the 16 protocols for “a safe trip” directed towards national travelers who move to the tourist areas of the country. The campaign will include special offers, promotions, added values, rate reductions of at least 25%, among other options.