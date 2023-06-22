With the Support of CABEI, the Longest Viaduct in Costa Rica Is Inaugurated

Around 40,000 daily users, who travel through the main highways that interconnect San José, will see their travel times reduced by up to a third with the partial opening of the Circunvalación Norte highway, a project fully financed by the Central American Integration Bank Economic (CABEI). This is the work with the largest viaduct in Costa Rica, 4.1 kilometers long that extends from La Uruca to the 3-level intersection on National Route 32, a section that currently takes up to 45 minutes to drive hours of heavy traffic and the reduction to 15 minutes is expected.

In addition, it has the only 2 steps at 3 levels that the country has, the same ones that are part of the 5.5 kilometers of total construction that the project measures, divided into 5 functional units for a total amount of US$222.9 million from the Program of Strategic Road Infrastructure of CABEI. “Improving the quality of life of Central Americans is a priority for CABEI, something that is undoubtedly aimed at this important project that is opening today and that Costa Rica has been waiting for more than 4 decades. In addition to reducing transfer times, pollution will also be reduced and the country’s competitiveness will increase”, said CABEI country head in Costa Rica, Álvaro Alfaro.

Travel throughout the capital in less than 30 minutes

Once the works are fully completed with the opening of Functional Unit V, the ring road will be closed, allowing drivers to travel throughout the capital in less than 30 minutes, by interconnecting Circunvalación Norte, and the Bicentenario traffic circles in Guadalupe, Bandera in San Pedro and Social Guarantees in Zapote, works also financially backed by CABEI.

In this regard, the Strategic Road Infrastructure Works Program approved by CABEI for Costa Rica for US$430.5 million includes, in addition to the Circunvalación Norte and the overpasses, the bridges over the Virilla river on route 1 (Alfredo González Flores), on route 147 (Lindora), and on route 32 (Saprissa), the modernization of the old bridge over the Virilla river on route 32.