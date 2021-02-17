More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Road Mega-Project Financed by CABEI is About to be Inaugurated in Costa Rica

    The overpasses of the Zapote roundabout, inaugurated in March 2020, will complement this work

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Road Mega-Project Financed by CABEI is About to be Inaugurated in Costa Rica

    “It is of great satisfaction for CABEI to see how Costa Rica was able to materialize a mega-road project like this one in a year with adverse conditions such as 2020, and that in a few months thousands of Costa Ricans will be able to use it,
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    “We Reactivate Central America”: An Initiative to Encourage Entrepreneurship in Costa Rica

    This year is our year, and yours too! Bridge for Billions seeks to be a benchmark within the global entrepreneurship ecosystem derived from support, mentoring and training so that all of our ecosystems are finally more inclusive.
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Increased Attention from Real Estate Investors to Portugal Golden Visa

    The real estate market in Portugal is quite promising for foreign investors
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The construction of the Circunvalación Norte highway in San José Costa Rica, which is financed by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) and considered one of the largest road works in the country, is in its final phase with greater progress at 80%.

    This mega-project will have the longest viaduct in the country, as well as the first intersection at three levels, and its inauguration is expected for the month of September 2021, as announced by Government authorities in an inspection visit in which the Chief Country Officer of the CABEI, Mauricio Chacón.

    Improved quality of life

    “It is of great satisfaction for CABEI to see how Costa Rica was able to materialize a mega-road project like this one in a year with adverse conditions such as 2020, and that in a few months thousands of Costa Ricans will be able to use it, improving their quality of life by reducing the time in transit, as well as the contamination of the environment”, indicated the Executive President of CABEI, Dr. Dante Mossi.

    The project, which is part of CABEI’s Road Infrastructure Strategic Works Program, has financial support for up to US $ 163 million in four functional units and an additional one for US $ 70.5 million upon approval of an addendum for construction to Costa Rica.

    This work will be complemented by the overpasses of the Zapote roundabout, inaugurated in March 2020; the Guadalupe roundabout, which is expected to come into operation in April of this year; and the roundabout of La Bandera that has just started its construction stage.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous article“We Reactivate Central America”: An Initiative to Encourage Entrepreneurship in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Road Mega-Project Financed by CABEI is About to be Inaugurated in Costa Rica

    “It is of great satisfaction for CABEI to see how Costa Rica was able to materialize a mega-road project like this one in a year with adverse conditions such as 2020, and that in a few months thousands of Costa Ricans will be able to use it,
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Public Statement Against Impunity in the Murder of Sergio Rojas Ortiz, Bribri Leader

    News TCRN STAFF -
    the investigation of the murder of Sergio Rojas Ortiz and to apply all the expertise at its disposal to obtain the evidence that identify those responsible and allow the State to punish the crime committed against the indigenous leader.
    Read more

    Municipality of San José Offers Free Environmental Courses for all Ticos

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    "Attraction of butterflies", "Preparation of Organic Fertilizers", "Elaboration of Handmade Organic Soaps" as well as "Hydroponics and Hydroponic Gardens" are the workshops offered by...
    Read more

    Walk Five Days Through the Jungle and Get to Know the “Harvard” of Indigenous Medicine in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Carrying out a cultural eco-tourism is possible thanks to the Koswak Usure agency, a group of indigenous Bribri who decided to show a little of their culture, the natural beauties of Talamanca, always with respect for traditions.
    Read more

    It Is Now Possible to Obtain Fast Antigen Tests Against COVID-19 in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    If the test is positive, it will be considered confirmatory of COVID-19 and the notification must be made to the Ministry of Health
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years