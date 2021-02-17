Road Mega-Project Financed by CABEI is About to be Inaugurated in Costa Rica

The construction of the Circunvalación Norte highway in San José Costa Rica, which is financed by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) and considered one of the largest road works in the country, is in its final phase with greater progress at 80%.

This mega-project will have the longest viaduct in the country, as well as the first intersection at three levels, and its inauguration is expected for the month of September 2021, as announced by Government authorities in an inspection visit in which the Chief Country Officer of the CABEI, Mauricio Chacón.

Improved quality of life

“It is of great satisfaction for CABEI to see how Costa Rica was able to materialize a mega-road project like this one in a year with adverse conditions such as 2020, and that in a few months thousands of Costa Ricans will be able to use it, improving their quality of life by reducing the time in transit, as well as the contamination of the environment”, indicated the Executive President of CABEI, Dr. Dante Mossi.

The project, which is part of CABEI’s Road Infrastructure Strategic Works Program, has financial support for up to US $ 163 million in four functional units and an additional one for US $ 70.5 million upon approval of an addendum for construction to Costa Rica.

This work will be complemented by the overpasses of the Zapote roundabout, inaugurated in March 2020; the Guadalupe roundabout, which is expected to come into operation in April of this year; and the roundabout of La Bandera that has just started its construction stage.