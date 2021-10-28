Why You Should Go to a Wellness Retreat?

A wellness retreat is probably the most rewarding gift you will give yourself. It is essentially an opportunity to get away from your everyday life and focus solely on yourself. We all need time to relax and renew and the only way to do that is to slow down and be with ourselves.

Retreat means “a place of refuge, seclusion, or privacy.” It is a safe space for our guests to get away from the stresses, responsibilities, and rush of everyday life. It is time to connect with your inner being and find peace so that you can approach relationships, work and your lifestyle from the best base.

Thinking of a wellness retreat?

If you relate to any of the following, you may want to consider choosing a wellness retreat over a conventional vacation:

I’m tired and lethargic all the time

I feel trapped in life

I want to get in shape and have more energy

I need inspiration and I want to find my passion

I’m completely stressed out and overwhelmed

I need space but I can never have alone time

I have no direction or purpose in life

Do Wellness Retreats Really Work?

As part of a study on the benefits of wellness retreats, it was found that after a one-week holistic retreat, participants showed substantial improvements in their psychological and physical health. The most interesting statistic is that, six weeks later, these improvements were still present.

A senior man pensioner sitting by lake in nature, doing yoga exercise. Copy space.

The researchers concluded that “these results suggest that the retirement participants enjoyed benefits that went beyond the ‘vacation effect’ by being away from routine work and home activities.”

What are the benefits of a wellness retreat?

Feel rejuvenated in a relaxing supportive environment:

You will have access to career guidance that will help you find direction and inspiration to identify and achieve your goals. We want to support and motivate our guests to be the best version of themselves, while enriching themselves during their stay.

Finding peace away from everyday routines:

You don’t have to worry about planning your schedule, reservations, trips, queues, finding directions, etc. A retreat allows you to focus solely on your own well-being. We take care of everything.

Meet like-minded people:

Connect strongly in a positive environment with other travelers from all over the world who are looking for the same thing as you.

Breaking bad habits:

Learn how to take care of yourself holistically with nutrition, exercise, and mental wellness. Our goal is to teach our guests to lead a healthy and happy lifestyle in a way that is sustainable and realistic.

Eat well:

Virtually all of our programs include breakfast, lunch and dinner, which means that we will take care of all your meals and dietary requirements. We know this can be a source of unnecessary stress during a vacation. The cooking and nutrition teams makes sure that each meal is balanced in nutrition and flavor.

Detox from social media and technology:

Take a break from staring at your mobile phone screen. Social media can cause stress, anxiety, and depression. Relax and pamper yourself with body treatments or just take time to read, journal, and enjoy nature.