Drake Bay Astrotourism: In The Green Heart Of Costa Rica

Looking for the stars of the South Pacific to a dream destination in Costa Rica. Located in the extreme north of the Osa Peninsula, in the province of Puntarenas, is one of the most beautiful places in the country (and in the world!), Drake Bay, which owes its name to Sir Francis Drake, who discovered it in 1579. This paradise of beaches and nature is indisputably one of the most beautiful places on the planet. Its low population density and its wealth of flora and fauna mean that this protected place also conserves a dark sky worthy of being contemplated.

Drake Bay is the entrance to the Corcovado Natural Park, one of the largest and wildest in Costa Rica. Until relatively recently it was accessible only by sea, so it remains a largely virgin tropical forest, with a multitude of endemic species of animals and plants.

For a few decades, ecotourism has been the main economic engine in the area. Many activities related to green tourism are carried out around Drake Bay, such as swimming with dolphins, whale watching or horseback riding, in addition, of course, to visits to Corcovado National Park. In recent years, astrotourism has also begun to become another of the great attractions of the area.

The dark sky of this remote place (outside the telephone coverage network) is one of the best-preserved wonders of Costa Rica, a country where astrotourism is gaining ground.

When the sun goes down in the South Pacific, the stars draw a breathtaking spectacle in Drake Bay and Corcovado National Park. If you are lucky enough to go to Costa Rica to do stargazing, it is worth forgetting your mobile, sharpening your eyes and ears and getting lost in the glittering night of this astrotourism destination in Latin America.