Home
News
News
Government Issues Special Regulations For Public Transport During COVID-19 Emergency
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 1, 2020
The Costa Rican government announced the new regulations that will be mandatory for providing public transport service by bus, taxis
News
Costa Rica Is Removed From Intellectual Property Watch List of the United States Government
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 2, 2020
The Government of the United States of America through the Office of Trade Representative (USTR) has removed...
News
More than 9,500 Businesses Closed and 226 Arrested for Not Complying with Sanitary Measures
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 1, 2020
The interventions of Public Security officers and the Traffic Police have applied 13,047 sanctions for violating the sanitary vehicle restriction, while more...
News
Costa Rica, The Positive Exception Of America During The Coronavirus Epidemic
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 30, 2020
Costa Rica accumulates seven days of a sustained reduction in active cases and the lowest mortality derived...
News
How Much Longer Will We Be In Quarantine?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 29, 2020
Several weeks have passed and most people worldwide have been quarantined in their homes to prevent the...
World News
Health News
Education
Give Me Freedom. Or Give Me Death.
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 1, 2020
This one is for the men. Freedom. This desire to be...
Health
Discover What Foods Help You Fight Anxiety
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 30, 2020
Anxiety is generally characterized primarily by feelings of anguish, restlessness, worry, and sometimes also by a feeling...
Health
Human Interference in Biodiversity, Is the Origin of Pandemics
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 28, 2020
The appearance of the novel Coronavirus, that has already killed more than 180,000 people on the planet,...
Health
Find Out How Smoking Can Seriously Affect Your Health in Times of COVID-19
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 28, 2020
It is no secret to anyone that cigarette smoke is harmful to the respiratory system of human...
Health
All Costa Rica Must Stand Together As a Team to Win the Battle against the Coronavirus
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 27, 2020
The COVID-19 Pandemic has become one of the most difficult situations for mankind to overcome in the...
Environmental News
Sports News
Sports & Games
Costa Rica Commemorates National Sport and Physical Activity Day
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 29, 2020
Every March 30th, Costa Rica celebrates the “National Sport and Physical Activity Day”, established by law on...
Sports & Games
Cycling In Costa Rica. Enjoy Practicing This Lifestyle
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
Cycling is a sport that is booming and more and more people are choosing to make it...
Sports & Games
Keylor Navas, a Notable Costa Rican Football Player
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Keylor Antonio Navas Gamboa, better known as Keylor Navas, is a soccer player born in San Isidro,...
Sports & Games
Meet the ‘Tico’ Athletes Qualified to Tokyo 2020!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
There are only a few months left before the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo. And so...
Sports & Games
Venturesome Games in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
As one of the tourist hotspots in Central America, Costa Rica has a great deal to attract...
Economy
Money
Economy
Costa Rica Exports Processed Products such as Tropical Fruits and Green Coffee to Dubai
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Although it sounds like an idyllic and distant destination, Costa Rica seeks to make its way to export to the United Arab...
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Money
How to Avoid the Pattern Day Trader Rule
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 13, 2020
Investors who want to close out every position before the end of the session often wonder about...
Health
ICU Medical Invests US$ 13 Million in Costa Rican Operations
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 31, 2020
The worldwide leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, ICU...
Money
Customer Acquisition As the Key to Business Success
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 13, 2020
The most important person in companies is, and will always be, the customer. It depends on the sustainability and growth of every business organization
Travel
Travel
English Family Decided To Quarantine In Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 1, 2020
Mandatory confinement has seemed a punishment to many, but for the Johnson family from England it has been a dream quarantine in Costa Rica, before returning to their country
Awareness
Costa Rica Stands Out As The Best Destination To Visit After The Passing Of COVID-19
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 29, 2020
Multiple magazines have highlighted Costa Rica as a destination to consider once the Coronavirus crisis is over
Travel
Costa Rica Extends Its Border Closure until April 30th
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 7, 2020
Costa Rica will extend the closure of its border for 18 more days than originally planned and...
Travel
Ferry Connections between Puntarenas and Nicoya Will Be Suspended For the Time Being
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 7, 2020
The measures to reduce movement of people and thus prevent the spread of Coronavirus also reached the...
Travel
Explore Bright Portugal or the Best Thing against Winter Depression
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 16, 2020
Tourism is booming in Portugal, and despite this destination being so hugely popular, it continues to be...
Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle
Learn 7 Mindfulness Exercises for Beginners
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 30, 2020
Mindfulness has many benefits; it helps you to live every moment of the day in all its...
Culture & Lifestyle
Amusing Tico Slang That Refers To “Pantalones” (Pants)
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 22, 2020
"No Tener Pantalones" (Not having pants on) It refers to humiliating yourself, shamefully giving...
Culture & Lifestyle
Msgr. Víctor Manuel Sanabria Martínez, An Emblematic Figure In Costa Rican History
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 20, 2020
Víctor Manuel Sanabria Martínez (San Rafael, January 17, 1898 - San José, June 8, 1952) was a...
Culture & Lifestyle
Costa Rica: The Cholera Plague And The Coronavirus
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 18, 2020
microscopic magnification of coronavirus that causes flu and chronic pneumonia leading to death. 3D rendering “The Promised War”,...
Culture & Lifestyle
Our “Campesinos” (Farmers), The Heart And Soul Of Our Nation
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 18, 2020
He smokes, drinks, tells stories, gambles, fights, supports 7 or morechildren, sows beans, potatoes, cassava, corn, bananas,...
Awareness
Health
Science & Tech
Science & Technology
Comet Atlas Will Pass In May And Shine Bright As The Moon
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 25, 2020
Comet Atlas will pass close to Earth in May and will be a stellar show. It is...
Science & Technology
“BabyCenter”: an Excellent App for Pregnant Women
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 15, 2020
“BabyCenter” is an app designed to help pregnant women enjoy those special nine months of their lives....
Science & Technology
What Is Really Behind 5g Technology?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 29, 2020
Since 2018, many variants of 5G technology have been generated, mainly due to the benefits it brings,...
Science & Technology
The Wedding Ring With GPS
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
manos-con-anillos-de-compromiso
Science & Technology
Narwix Company Powers Development
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
blue whale narwix
Opinion
Reviews
