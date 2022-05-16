Wellness Tourism: A New Alternative Against Eating Disorders

As a result of the pandemic, people are now looking to invest in experiences that allow them to get to know wonderful destinations and that, in turn, provide specific or general benefits to their health.This new strategy focuses on a comprehensive and multidisciplinary system to support people with eating disorders.It has been proven to work in the treatment of problems such as morbid obesity, overweight, anorexia and bulimia.

Traveling to discover new places is part of human nature. It is also a way to combat stress and anxiety caused by everyday life. This relaxes both the body and the mind. But as with other areas of life, everything evolves and transforms. In this case, in recent years wellness tourism has gained popularity as a way to deal with eating disorders.

Do you know what it consists of?

As a result of the pandemic, travel had a radical change. For a period of time it was banned in much of the world and now it has begun to be taken up in a conventional way. As a consequence, people now seek to invest in experiences that allow them to get to know wonderful destinations and that, in turn, provide specific or general benefits to their health.

Another way to support patients

With this in mind, optimizing the physical, psychological and emotional health status of people with nutrition-related complications has become the goal of companies. This is how wellness tourism emerged, which consists of a comprehensive and multidisciplinary system to support people with eating disorders. It also offers post-operative rehabilitation and provides full and personalized support to patients.

According to data from the Global Wellness Summit, between 2020 and 2025 wellness tourism will grow by 20.9% worldwide. The main reasons are the concern of people to feel good physically and emotionally.

Types of problems it works on

In this sense, each patient must receive emotional, nutritional, physical and psychological education in order to achieve a real and radical change in their lifestyle. Being proven that it works in the treatment of problems such as morbid obesity, overweight, anorexia and bulimia.

Nutritional technology

Nutritional technology has become relevant in the field in recent years because it is focused not only on weight loss but also on nourishing each patient in a personalized way. To achieve this, it focuses on your body composition and your specific needs.

From the above it is necessary to develop personalized diets. Similarly, one of the main recommendations is to exclusively use natural elements with high biological value and bioavailability. This consists of a high absorption of nutrients compared to even natural foods.

Nutritionists specializing in clinical metabolism point out that food problems are a conflict that has transcended time and culture and during the pandemic the situation worsened.

According to the National Health and Nutrition Survey, 57% of young people with eating disorders can lead a normal life with medical treatment, 40% can be completely cured, and 3% die. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the main causes of mortality are due to poor nutrition, where obesity is the cause of many deaths per year.

For all of the above, wellness tourism is one of the most recent strategies to combat eating disorders. Being a global public health problem, it is important to find different alternatives to achieve the best possible results.