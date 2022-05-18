Decree is Signed that Ends the Mandatory Use of Masks in Costa Rica

The use of a mask in closed places will no longer be mandatory in Costa Rica. President Rodrigo Chaves signed a decree this past Sunday to change that guideline of the previous government.

The president indicated that the measure will come into force once it is published in the official newspaper La Gaceta: “We are doing everything possible to publish it today (Sunday) or tomorrow (Monday) at the latest.”

“Only public health officials and workers will be required to wear a mask and get vaccinated,” the President said. Since September 9th, 2020, the Ministry of Health established that the use of a mask is mandatory for all people over three years of age.

Document LS-PG-016 established that the face mask must be used “when you leave your home or places shared only by the social bubble”, in closed places (such as supermarkets, stores or shopping centers, banks, theaters and cinemas, churches , temples, offices) and on public transport.

Addressing the national emergency due to cyberattacks

In addition to a decree to end the mandatory use of masks, Chaves signed one to declare a national emergency due to cyberattacks on the computer systems of various institutions in the country.