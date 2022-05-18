More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    What You Should Keep in Mind if You Plan to Buy a House in Costa Rica this 2022

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Acquiring a home goes beyond a wish, it is a need that becomes an investment for the future of each person and their family.The Davivienda bank motivated to promote the goal of owning a home; shares recommendations that will help you maintain financial well-being before, during and after buying a lot, building or acquiring a home:

    Define the type of housing

    New, used, house or apartment. Remember! The maximum value of the property will depend on the money you have for the premium and the credit you can obtain.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Choose the home that suits you best

    Prepare a comparative table where you take into account: price, location, ease of transportation, size, distribution and advantages over others.

    Jade House

    Approach the banks and learn about the requirements to access housing credit

    Check the family budget

    If you haven’t done it, do it! and include the home loan installment

    Complete all the necessary documentation

    Once the decision to apply for the loan has been made, follow the procedures that the bank has requested step by step.

    Include in the budget for the following year the payment of the territorial tax of your new home

    Keep all your home purchase documentation in order and review your insurance benefits

    If you want to learn how to better manage your personal and family finances, you can visit the website: misfinanzasencasa.davivienda.com, where you can find free learning paths for buying a home or vehicle, education, travel, debts, retirement plans , investments, cost control and savings.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleDecree is Signed that Ends the Mandatory Use of Masks in Costa Rica
    Next articleIf You Want to Live an Adventure with Nature “The Arenal Volcano”in Costa Rica is Your Best Option”
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Certain Vitamins May Lower Depression Risk

    Researcher results show that vitamin B1 intake is inversely associated with depression
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER