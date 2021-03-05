More
    Young Ticos with Social Enterprises Can Register Their Projects for up to $ 12,000 in Startup Capital

    Social Skin” Platform once again backing our nation’s young potential

    By TCRN STAFF
    For the third consecutive year, the Bolívar-Davivienda group launched Social Skin, a platform for the best social enterprises of young people to expose their potential. The objective is for these projects in Mexico, Central America and Colombia to have the support of experts for their promotion and earn up to $ 12,000.

    These are the categories to which entrepreneurs with social innovation can apply:
    – Inclusion, reduction of inequalities and poverty
    – Quality education
    – Impact on the environment
    – Health & Wellness
    – Sustainable cities and communities
    – Transparency, justice and zero corruption

    Requirements for enrollment:
    – Have a social innovation project that is operating in Central America, Colombia or Mexico
    – Participants must be 32 years or older
    – Projects must have a minimum of two members

    The invitation to participate is divided into two categories:

    a) Growing ventures (already advanced with a presence in the market): the best in this category will receive a prize of up to $ 12,000.

    b) Developments in evolution (initial stages or introduction to the market): these will receive recognition of up to $ 7,000.

    Expert jury:


    In addition to the money in both categories, experts from Grupo Bolívar-Davivienda will accompany the winners to strengthen the enterprises. Each edition of Social Skin counts with an expert jury. On this occasion the projects will be evaluated by: Andrea Arnau (investor) of Shark Tank in Mexico and Colombia; Daniel Buriticá, Global Shaper by World Economic Forum (WEF), Entrepreneur, social innovator and international speaker; Carolina Carrasco: specialist at the IDB Lab (innovation laboratory of the Inter-American Development Bank Group).

    Generating a positive aspect


    “At Grupo Bolívar-Davivienda we are promoters so that more young people strengthen their skills as entrepreneurs and that their businesses progress, generating a positive impact on society,” said Arturo Giacomin, executive president of Davivienda Costa Rica.

    With three years of existence, Social Skin has had nearly 2,000 registered projects, 53 finalists and 16 winners. Three of them are Costa Ricans who, thanks to the advice and support of Grupo Bolívar-Davivienda, are consolidated today as successful ventures, the entity said. Registration is open at: https://www.socialskin.com/premio-2021

    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
