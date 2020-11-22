More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Gynecological Health Problems, Prevention is the Key

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Gynecological Health Problems, Prevention is the Key

    We women must be attentive to any change that occurs in our body since women throughout their lives experience different changes,
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Adventure Tourism will Drive the Recovery of the Sector in Costa Rica

    Adventure tourism stands out as a leading segment in the recovery of...
    Read more
    Top Local DestinationsTCRN STAFF -

    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its doors on December 4th

    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Women must be attentive to any change that occurs in their bodies since throughout their lives they experience different changes, from the inevitable arrival of menstruation for the first time between 9 and 15 years (menarche), to termination of the menstrual cycle between the ages of 45 and 55 (menopause).

    In both stages, emotional, hormonal and physical changes are experienced that can vary from person to person. It is important that these changes are faced with a lot of support from those closest to them; but above all, it is also important to detect any eventuality that occurs in the woman’s body, in time, as a preventive measure.

    Women must be aware of the seriousness of possible diseases and ailments in the body. They cannot ignore any irregularity in their body because this could bring about serious negative consequences.

    Home Delivery and Electronic Payments on the Rise During the Pandemic in Costa Rica

    Breast, Uterus and Cervix Cancer  among others are the most serious gynecological health problems that afflict women specifically and are extremely dangerous if not detected in time.

    To prevent them, it is very important that all women have regular check-ups, undergoing tests such as Pap smears and monthly breast self-exams after their menstrual period, since these are the most effective methods for an early diagnosis and timely treatment that can save lifes.

    In the uterus, the female reproductive organs are common sites for both benign (called fibromas) and malignant (called cancer) tumors.

    10 plantas medicinales para la salud de la mujer - Hogarmania

    Natural and medical treatments such as the combination of chemo therapy and radio therapy that can reduce the risk of death by half in women diagnosed with tumors. Surgical intervention is routine treatment for the first stages of these cancers.

    Here we bring to you a Natural anti-cancer diet that contains seeds and tubers, vitamin A, the cabbage family, and antioxidant supplements:

    * Seeds and tubers; first, the abundant consumption of soybeans, mashed potatoes, green peas and beans, cereal grains and fruits.

     *Vitamin A; The main source of cancer prevention is the natural vitamin A contained in the following foods carrots, egg yolk, livers, fresh cheese, milk in the form of yogurt, beta carotene found in yellow vegetables (peaches, carrots, bananas and sweet potatoes) and green leafy vegetables (spinach, parsley, dandelion, artichoke and watercress).

    Cabbages; It is better to consume them in abundance since they contain a compound called “indoles” that will prevent the formation of cancer, among which we have cauliflower, cabbage and lettuce.

    Anti oxidant supplements; We can find them in foods rich in vitamin C and E, for example; lemons, grapefruit, orange, celery, vegetable oils, whole grains, cereals, and eggs that block the onset of diseases.

     Remember to eat healthy and thus avoid cancer.

    Banner nuevo

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleAdventure Tourism will Drive the Recovery of the Sector in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Gynecological Health Problems, Prevention is the Key

    We women must be attentive to any change that occurs in our body since women throughout their lives experience different changes,
    Read more
    Travel

    Adventure Tourism will Drive the Recovery of the Sector in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    Adventure tourism stands out as a leading segment in the recovery of tourism in Costa Rica since...
    Read more
    Top Local Destinations

    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its doors on December 4th

    TCRN STAFF -
    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its doors on December 4th....
    Read more
    Top Local Destinations

    Costa Rica is named as the Best Accessible Destination 2021

    TCRN STAFF -
    The publisher of travel guides around the world, Lonely Planet, awarded Costa Rica the award for the...
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    “Magic Made Locally”: Ecoferia Dominical is adapting to the New Normal

    TCRN STAFF -
    Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, Costa Rica has not lost its essence, rather it flourishes more and more, its beaches take up that...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The “transgenics” are a reality

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Genetic engineering will transform the food industry as we know it today. GMOs are a reality that nevertheless has its detractors
    Read more

    CCSS will send notifications by Facebook when they urge Blood Donors

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Through an alliance between Facebook and the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), people who voluntarily register...
    Read more

    Which Vitamins and Minerals best help the Development of School-age Children?

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Scientific evidence suggests that early intervention for a balanced diet is more effective in helping to prevent some diseases related to poor nutrition
    Read more

    Physical Activity is Vital for Men over 40

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Many men ignore little discomforts in the body or emotional changes that they experience when they reach 40 years of age
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »