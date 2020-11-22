Women must be attentive to any change that occurs in their bodies since throughout their lives they experience different changes, from the inevitable arrival of menstruation for the first time between 9 and 15 years (menarche), to termination of the menstrual cycle between the ages of 45 and 55 (menopause).

In both stages, emotional, hormonal and physical changes are experienced that can vary from person to person. It is important that these changes are faced with a lot of support from those closest to them; but above all, it is also important to detect any eventuality that occurs in the woman’s body, in time, as a preventive measure.

Women must be aware of the seriousness of possible diseases and ailments in the body. They cannot ignore any irregularity in their body because this could bring about serious negative consequences.

Breast, Uterus and Cervix Cancer among others are the most serious gynecological health problems that afflict women specifically and are extremely dangerous if not detected in time.

To prevent them, it is very important that all women have regular check-ups, undergoing tests such as Pap smears and monthly breast self-exams after their menstrual period, since these are the most effective methods for an early diagnosis and timely treatment that can save lifes.

In the uterus, the female reproductive organs are common sites for both benign (called fibromas) and malignant (called cancer) tumors.

Natural and medical treatments such as the combination of chemo therapy and radio therapy that can reduce the risk of death by half in women diagnosed with tumors. Surgical intervention is routine treatment for the first stages of these cancers.

Here we bring to you a Natural anti-cancer diet that contains seeds and tubers, vitamin A, the cabbage family, and antioxidant supplements:

* Seeds and tubers; first, the abundant consumption of soybeans, mashed potatoes, green peas and beans, cereal grains and fruits.

*Vitamin A; The main source of cancer prevention is the natural vitamin A contained in the following foods carrots, egg yolk, livers, fresh cheese, milk in the form of yogurt, beta carotene found in yellow vegetables (peaches, carrots, bananas and sweet potatoes) and green leafy vegetables (spinach, parsley, dandelion, artichoke and watercress).

Cabbages; It is better to consume them in abundance since they contain a compound called “indoles” that will prevent the formation of cancer, among which we have cauliflower, cabbage and lettuce.

Anti oxidant supplements; We can find them in foods rich in vitamin C and E, for example; lemons, grapefruit, orange, celery, vegetable oils, whole grains, cereals, and eggs that block the onset of diseases.

Remember to eat healthy and thus avoid cancer.