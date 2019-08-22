A group of volunteers from San Carlos organizations plan to carry out a campaign of waste cleaning and reforestation of some sectors of Arenal Lake, in La Fortuna de San Carlos.

That activity will be done next Saturday, August 24th, and Sunday, August 25th. On Saturday, the cleaning day will start at 1:00 pm. Volunteers will meet in the Fósforo del Castillo sector. The goal is to clean the dam from the lake reservoir to the Nuevo Arenal community.

The banks will be cleaned, for which there will be boats from the Arenal Lake fishermen group and the North Zone group. This day they will try to collect waste from the shore of the lake.

On Sunday, garbage will also be collected from the shore of the lake, in front of the Arenal Volcano. The cleaning day will start at 9:00 am, in the Caño Negro River sector. On the way to the Chiquito River, 200 fruit trees will be planted to create an ecosystem that attracts animals and birds to feed.

This activity of waste collection and sowing of arts is carried out with the collaboration of fishermen of the North Zone, fishermen of Arenal Lake, Costa Rica Reforestation Union, Sunny FRG, and the Sandoval family.