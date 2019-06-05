A great day of garbage collection was held last Saturday, June 1st, in which it was possible to remove from the streets and sidewalks about a ton of garbage. 120 volunteers welcomed the “Month of the Environment” by collecting waste along 10 kilometers of the streets of San José.

Plastic, aluminum cans, cardboard, and paper were part of the collected materials, which will be sent to a recycling plant.

“It is a great day for San José. We joined 5 organizations in a great day of cleanliness, leaving 2 points: from La Sabana and San Pedro, together we traveled more than 10 kilometers with 120 volunteers and we all finished the work in the Morazán Park”, said Fifco communication manager, María Pía Robles.

The activity was organized jointly by Fifco, Café Britt, Purdy Motor, Municipality of San José and Ecolones. In addition, space was created for more people to join the initiative.

In addition to cleaning, those responsible for the activity made the corresponding separation of waste to ensure proper treatment and reuse. “We collected recyclable waste such as aluminum cans, glass containers, plastic bottles, cardboard, and paper, but we also collected traditional garbage, everything will be treated in coordination with the Municipality and Ecolones,” added Robles.

The cleanup day started at 7:00 am and extended throughout the morning. “All the recoverable waste will be sent to the Fifco recycling plant, the plant with the longest trajectory at a national level with more than 16 years”, the spokesperson said.

The volunteers who participated in the cleaning day were divided by blocks and managed to clean the main roads of the capital. This cleaning day is part of #RetoCeroBasura.