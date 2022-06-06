More
    Volaris Launches Route Between Costa Rica and Peru

    Promises Prices From $99

    Volaris airline began this week its flights between San José and Lima. Although other firms already do the route, this is the “low cost” company that will offer it.The flights will be made on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

    From San José it will leave at 2:20 pm to arrive at 7:00 pm, Peruvian time. The return, meanwhile, will be at 8:00 pm to land at 10:45 pm.”Those interested can purchase their tickets from $99 dollars, including taxes, for each flight segment,” the company said.

    Other routes

    Volaris currently has connections with El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico City, Cancun and the United States. Now it will add destinations in South America, since in addition to Peru it is expected to arrive in Colombia this month.

    Tourism to and from Peru

    During the inaugural flight, the Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez, highlighted the expectations of being able to attract more visitors.“The arrival of Volaris Costa Rica in Lima, Peru represents an opportunity to increase the tourism market in both directions to one of the destinations with the highest volume in South America. We are sure that it will help to strengthen both the trips of Peruvians to Costa Rica and Costa Ricans to those Inca lands,” he said.

    From Peru they also expect the transit of Costa Rican visitors to increase. The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism of Peru approved the National Strategy for the Reactivation of the Tourism Sector 2022-2025, which seeks to position the country as a unique destination in experiences, sustainable, competitive, quality and safety.

    SourceTomas Gómez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
