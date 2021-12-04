More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Avianca Inaugurates Direct Routes from costa Rica to Four Destinations

    Contributing to the increase in tourism on all routes

    By Beleida Delgado
    7
    0

    Must Read

    Beleida Delgado

    With the takeoff of flight AV632, at 12:30 p.m. this Wednesday to Mexico City, Avianca inaugurated four direct routes from the Juan Santamaría International Airport.The Colombian airline will also fly nonstop from our country to New York, Los Angeles and Cancun.

    In this way, Avianca offers a catalog of eight direct routes from said air terminal. These are: Bogotá, El Salvador, Guatemala, Miami and the four incorporated this Wednesday.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “Today the offer of flights to fly to and from San José is more complete and the objective is to continue expanding it.This is a very important bet to strengthen Costa Rica’s tourism, business and connectivity with the continent. We trust in the response that the client has been giving us to fill these flights”, commented Reyna Mejía, Commercial Manager for Central America at Avianca.

    Avianca airplane seats

    “It fills us with optimism to see Avianca resuming flights and direct connections. This contributes to the increase in tourism on both routes. And we look forward to contributing to the improvement of visits to Costa Rica,”said Gustavo Alvarado, Minister of Tourism.

    As reported by Avianca, until 2023 it expects to inaugurate 50 new routes throughout its network. And by 2025 it expects to have an operation of 200 point-to-point routes.

    “We have been working to offer our customers more seats, more destinations, more routes and increasingly competitive and affordable prices for everyone,” added Mejía.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceSergio Arce
    Previous article80%Of Employees Expect Companies To Respect Their Time And Personal Life
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNBeleida Delgado -

    Avianca Inaugurates Direct Routes from costa Rica to Four Destinations

    With the takeoff of flight AV632, at 12:30 p.m. this Wednesday to Mexico City, Avianca inaugurated four direct routes...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER