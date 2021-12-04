Avianca Inaugurates Direct Routes from costa Rica to Four Destinations

With the takeoff of flight AV632, at 12:30 p.m. this Wednesday to Mexico City, Avianca inaugurated four direct routes from the Juan Santamaría International Airport.The Colombian airline will also fly nonstop from our country to New York, Los Angeles and Cancun.

In this way, Avianca offers a catalog of eight direct routes from said air terminal. These are: Bogotá, El Salvador, Guatemala, Miami and the four incorporated this Wednesday.

“Today the offer of flights to fly to and from San José is more complete and the objective is to continue expanding it.This is a very important bet to strengthen Costa Rica’s tourism, business and connectivity with the continent. We trust in the response that the client has been giving us to fill these flights”, commented Reyna Mejía, Commercial Manager for Central America at Avianca.

Avianca airplane seats

“It fills us with optimism to see Avianca resuming flights and direct connections. This contributes to the increase in tourism on both routes. And we look forward to contributing to the improvement of visits to Costa Rica,”said Gustavo Alvarado, Minister of Tourism.

As reported by Avianca, until 2023 it expects to inaugurate 50 new routes throughout its network. And by 2025 it expects to have an operation of 200 point-to-point routes.

“We have been working to offer our customers more seats, more destinations, more routes and increasingly competitive and affordable prices for everyone,” added Mejía.