UK Magazine Describes Costa Rica as the Perfect Place for an “Ecological Getaway”

The UK magazine Wanderlust, which specializes in travel and tourism, dedicated a publication to Costa Rica, a country it described as the perfect place for an “ecological getaway.“The report provides information to plan a trip to Costa Rica, which goes from the North Zone and the Central Valley to the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Specifically, explore places like:

La Fortuna

Lago Arenal

Monteverde

Downtown San Jose

Nosara

Drake bay

GolfoDulce

Caribbean

Likewise, places such as the Pacuare River, Cahuita and Puerto Viejo are highlighted, where visitors will find a mixture of outstanding cultural elements and paradisiacal beaches, some with the Ecological Blue Flag.

Endless options

Recommendations range from visiting volcanoes, cloud forests in the north to delving into the thick and exuberant vegetation of the tropical forest.In addition, with the possibility of observing animals along the way, such as sloths and monkeys, among others.

“Plan the perfect ecological getaway in Costa Rica, where there are many ways to reduce your footprint and make a difference while traveling,” highlights the publication written by Nikki Solano.

San José

Regarding the capital, he describes that it is the only place that feels accelerated thanks to road congestion and the flow of pedestrians.Despite this, the communicator points out that in San José there is a “mixture of historic buildings and cultural institutions that beg to be discovered, and its walkable and bicycleable downtown is ideal for low-impact exploration.”

Sustainable Costa Rica

Additionally, the publication highlights Costa Rica for its actions in sustainability. This will allow visitors to mitigate the impact of their travels.“Car-free towns and coastal cities tend to be packed with beach bikes and tend to embrace sustainable travel in an easy, low-key, quintessentially Caribbean way,” Wanderlust notes.

William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, applauded the news published in the British magazine.”This medium dedicated the cover and an extensive 12-page report in one of its most recent publications, highlighting our country as a sustainable destination that generates an impact on communities and social progress based on its tourism model,” said the official.

According to ICT data, between January and May 2023, Costa Rica received 205,824 tourists from Europe by air. Of this figure, 34,409 visitors from the United Kingdom were registered, placing it as the third issuing market from the Old Continent.Wanderlust has had the largest circulation of any travel magazine in the UK for over 30 years.Its main themes focus on the importance of responsible tourism and sustainability, becoming a trusted medium both in the United Kingdom and the world.

Other publications

This publication is added to the one made by the magazine specialized in tourism Travel & Leisure in June, where it highlighted the beauties and the lodging offer in the Papagayo peninsula, in Guanacaste.

Travel & Leisure explains to its readers the easiest way to reach this tourist enclave in Costa Rica. It recommends those who wish to do so to use the Daniel OduberQuirós International Airport in Liberia.

This same media outlet stated in May that Costa Rica has one of the 55 most beautiful places on the planet.From Central America there are only two sites that appear on this list: Monteverde in our country and Lake Atlitán in Guatemala.