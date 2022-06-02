Live an Unforgettable Experience at the Drake Bay Getaway Resort Hotel

spouse, PatrickOnly a few hotels can count on stars from the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide. Recently, this was achieved through Yen Steller and his spouse Patrick Ludwig, founders of the Drake Bay Getaway Resort, who obtained a 4-star rating, definitely the pride of Costa Rica.

It is worth noting that the Forbes Travel Guide 4-star hotels are exceptional hotels that offer high levels of service and quality of facilities. They are the world authority on luxury hospitality.

Forbes’ professional inspectors travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants and spas with 900 objective standards that determine their coveted annual star ratings. They pay their way and remain anonymous like a typical guest. No one can buy a rating under any circumstances. Each star rating is earned through an objective and independent process.

Forbes Travel Guide began in 1958 as the Mobil Travel Guide, a guide for American motorists. They created the original Five-Star rating system and are the only independent global rating agency for luxury hospitality. For more than 60 years, they have traveled the world to provide guests with the most reliable information on where to stay, dine and relax.

Who are Yen Steller and Patrick Ludwig?

As I mentioned earlier, Yen Steller and Patrick Ludwig are the owners of the Drake Bay Getaway Resort. Steller, is Costa Rican and Patrick is from the United States of America; Yen studied Computer Science and worked in the United States for many years, Patrick studied Electrical Engineering, and they both worked in various high-tech companies in Seattle, Washington.

About Drake Bay Getaway Resort

Steller and Ludwig, as the sole owners of the Drake Bay hotel, bought the land from Yen’s father, before 2013. They began the construction of theon October 2014 hotel in October 2013 and finished it in October 2014, in total one exact year. They opened it to the public in December of the same year 2014.

The Drake Bay hotel is a totally ecological luxury boutique that offers adventure tours, gourmet meals, and personalized services. It was designed with sustainability in mind using recyclable materials (teak wood and steel).

It has no televisions, no air conditioning, no swimming pools. “All of our cabins are naturally cooled through our passive cooling design. We focus on romantic, family and solo travelers seeking tranquility and a great experience,” Steller told us.

There is also a foundation “Steller Ludwig” for the improvement of health and education

Yens Steller and Patrick Ludwig created the Steller Ludwig Foundation www.stellerludwigfoundation.com with the goal of improving health and education around the world.

Born and raised in Drake Bay, Yens left Costa Rica to pursue his career as a computer scientist in Seattle, WA; hissuccess as a manager in a large software companyprovided him with many opportunities to accelerate his career.

After marrying Patrick in 2013, the two decided to trade their high-tech jobs for land in Costa Rica, as Steller always dreamed of ways to give back to local communities and decided that Drake Bay was the perfect place to start.

As an electrical engineer, Patrick began his career at the Fortune 100 company, Honeywell. He went on to patent four avionics system inventions before he and Yens decided to move to Drake Bay to start a new adventure: building a luxury eco-lodge from scratch.

Inspired by the land and its people, Yens and Patrick founded the Steller Ludwig Foundation to fund and promote community health and education initiatives that support disadvantaged people who give so much to the country they call home.

The Steller Ludwig Foundation is working with the local Drake Bay community to convert the existing community center into a temporary secondary school for children in the area. Currently, there are approximately 100 children in Drake Bay who are taking high school classes at from home due to the lack of a high school building. The Costa Rican government plans to build a new secondary school for Drake Bay soon, but the town cannot wait; the temporary high school is expected to be ready this year.

What inspires you to do all your things, mainly in Costa Rica?

Yen Steller states that through his eco-luxury hotel boutique Drake Bay Getaway Resort, rather they hope to inspire travelers to learn about sustainability and adopt some of their sustainable practices into their daily lives. “Through our Steller Ludwig Foundation, we hope to continue supporting health and education initiatives to improve the lives of communities in Drake Bay,” he added.

Present and future projects?

“During 2020, we purchased 76 hectares (188 acres) of land in Drake Bay. The new property is about a 10-minute drive from our hotel. We are building nature trails on the new property for nature walks and wildlife viewing”, for our hotel guests. Here is more information about this project: https://stories.forbestravelguide.com/jungle-getaway-offers-coveted-access-to-a-costa-rican-eco-paradise

That pride!

Being able to count on Ticos and non-Ticos who love ecology and this country so much, and decide to undertake, innovate in it. We are pleased to talk with them and count the footprints they are leaving. Thank you for expressing their motivational messages: “Luxury and sustainability can coexist in a harmonious balance.”