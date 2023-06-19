Copa Airlines Resumes Direct Flights from Nicaragua to Costa Rica and Guatemala

Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, S.A. and a member of the Star Alliance global airline network, announces the restart of direct flight operations from Managua, Nicaragua to San José, Costa Rica and Guatemala City, Guatemala, starting in July 2023.

Starting on July 3rd, flight CM 380 will operate 3 frequencies on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing at 10:32 a.m. (local time) from La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, arriving at 11:52 a.m. (local time) to the Augusto C. Sandino International Airport in Managua. While the return flight CM361 operates the same days, leaving Managua at 2:38 p.m. (local time), arriving in Guatemala City at 3:52 p.m.

On the other hand, flight CM818 will start operations as of July 3rd, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, departing at 9:14 a.m. (local time) from the Juan Santamaría International Airport in San José, arriving at the Augusto C. Sandino International Airport in Managua at 10:19 a.m. (local time).

The return flight CM838 will depart the same days departing at 3:49 p.m. from Managua, arriving in San José at 4:48 p.m. (local time). “Aiming at strengthening commercial, tourism and business relations between Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Guatemala, we have detected the opportunity to offer more flight options to meet the passenger demand from these cities, thus consolidating our leadership and presence in the region”, highlighted Karen Nanne, Regional Sales Manager for Copa Airlines.

Promoting the development of tourism and economic activity between the three countries

With the resumption of operations of these flights, the Airline continues to promote the development of tourism and economic activity between the three countries, thus promoting air connectivity in the region. Passengers interested in the new flight can make their reservations at www.copa.com, the sales offices and the reservation center.