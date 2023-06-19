Ecological Urbanism Can Be a Reality to Rescue Cities and Reactivate the Economy in Costa Rica

Taking advantage of natural resources with an efficient and sustainable approach, where society is positively impacted, are some of the scope of the transformative power of regenerative urbanism presented in the documentary “Changing everything, without changing anything”.

Being premiered on May 31st, at the Magaly cinema, an initiative presented by the impact startup ÖMINA Foundation, in collaboration with MarloTrejosArquitectos. This one shows the strategy of the ingenious work of the urban ecologist Salvador Rueda in the city of Barcelona; that is, measures with great impact that little by little are recovering the health of a city, restoring life, traffickability, and harmonious mixed use thanks to a strategy of distribution of super-blocks.

Social cohesion

Achieving social cohesion in the capitals is possible if there is a strategic plan and citizen involvement as an impulse to work together in public-private alliances. In Barcelona, the super-blocks are a transformation where blocks of 9 blocks are created that form a square, where the interior streets become pedestrian walkways and green areas, all this without removing space for the cars of the residents or the businesses that comes to download.

This change gives space to citizen enjoyment and coexistence in common areas. This improvement in the quality of life has a ripple effect throughout the city.

The experts shared with the public in a conversation that included the participation of Roy Allan Jiménez Céspedes, Vice Minister of Housing and Human Settlements (MIVAH), Salvador Rueda, who is the protagonist of the documentary, and the Mexican architect Juan Carral, an expert in housing proposals that promote urban regeneration and citizen interaction with the environment.