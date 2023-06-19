Population of Stray Dogs and Cats Decreases in Urban Areas of Costa Rica, Thank to Castration Programs

A study carried out by the animal welfare organization Humane Society International (HSI), in Costa Rica, revealed that the number of stray dogs and cats is beginning to decrease in urban areas, due to spay and neuter programs. A high level of sterilization of dogs and cats was detected, mainly in urban cantons such as Montes de Oca (81%). Additionally, 86% of cats reported in urban areas are neutered, compared to 63% in rural and coastal areas. A count of stray dogs and cats (with or without an owner) was made and household surveys were applied in the cantons of Montes de Oca, Curridabat, La Unión and Cartago. On the other hand, in rural areas surrounding the Greater Metropolitan Area, and the communities of San Francisco and Tortuguero in Pococí in Limón, there is more to learn about the attitudes and experiences of the community with these animals.“The study allowed us to identify and compare the canine and feline populations at these sites, the current status of neutering and vaccination in urban and rural settings, and also how these

stray cats and dogs interact with people and other animals, including wildlife”, said Andrea Borel, executive director of HSI Latin America.

What we found,he explained, was a measurable decline in dog populations in those areas where sterilization is most common, as well as a high level of sterilization in urban areas. “This is vital data that will help HSI collaborate with existing animal welfare programs in Costa Rica to achieve sustainable change, through humane management of the cat and dog population, affordable and accessible sterilization, preventative veterinary care, public education, and a strengthened culture of responsible pet ownership”, he said.

About street counts

In addition to the 2,168 household surveys, early morning street counts of the number of animals were conducted. A team of researchers used a mobile app specially developed by HSI to accurately record the location of each dog and cat and calculate the total number of stray animals. The visible health status of each animal was also evaluated.

By replicating the predefined Google routes, studied in 2014, HSI was able to show that the population density of stray dogs has decreased in some urban areas of Costa Rica where spaying and neutering is more common. In some areas, the survey revealed a dog sterilization rate of over 80%.

With a high density of stray cats and dogs, these animals can face serious welfare problems such as starvation, untreated disease and injury. At worst, they can also compromise public safety and environmental health, and contribute to the deaths of other animal species.

A decrease in the density of dogs is often an indicator of the effectiveness of sterilization and animal welfare programs developed by public and private institutions, particularly in areas where the municipality has an active role.

Other relevant survey findings

• Most of the households said they had their pets sterilized in private clinics (63%); however, sterilization campaigns prevailed in three rural areas.

• Companionship is the main reason for having a pet (96% in urban areas and 91% rural), followed by protection of the home, which is more common in rural areas. Rodent control was the main reason given for having a cat.

• Most people receive an animal as a gift from a friend or relative (62% in urban areas and 48% rural), followed by having rescued it from the street.

• Often cases of animal cruelty go unreported and the main reasons for this are: unwillingness to get involved; the perception that it is not the responsibility of the individuals; and the lack of knowledge of how and where to do it.

• There is a complex web of interactions between free-roaming cats and dogs and wildlife. Although the species of wild animals involved varied from area to area, the most common interaction cited was that of pets hunting small animals.

• The percentage of households where one of its members has been bitten is notably lower, compared to other Latin American countries studied by HSI (Mexico and Chile).