Tico Wins Grammy Again With Rubén Blades

Oscar Marín, a sound engineer from Alajuela, won two Grammy Awards this past Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada.Among them the best album of the year for the production “Salswing!” the last award of the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy that returned to its face-to-face format in Las Vegas after a year of hiatus due to the pandemic.

The salseros defeated Pablo Alborán, Paula Arenas, BadBunny, Camilo, Nana Caymmi, Juan Luis Guerra, Juanes, Natalia Lafourcade and C Tangana.They also won the award in the category of best salsa album with the production Salsa Plus !.

Marín has been nominated for the awards 9 times and has won 5, always from the hand of the renowned Panamanian artist.The Tico engineer has also worked hand in hand with other renowned singers such as Ricky Martin, Chayanne and Juan Luis Guerra, among others.

Tribute to Blades

The stars of Latin music honored Blades on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, awarded as Person of the Year at the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards.The tribute was held on the eve of the delivery of the golden gramophones, when the largest American festival of music in Spanish and Portuguese returns to its face-to-face format after the impasse of the pandemic.

“Here I am most of all to thank, this is not an occasion for celebration for me, nothing else. I would not be here if it had not been for many people who helped me to be here, “said Blades arriving on the red carpet this Wednesday.

Carlos Vives, Andrés Calamaro, Oscar D’León and Marc Anthony, among other stars of Hispanic music, sang some of Blades’s hits.”Rubén Blades stands out as a salsa Beatle,” Argentine Andrés Calamaro said on the red carpet.

“He is a chronicler-poet of reality,” added the singer-songwriter who confessed to being excited to participate in the tribute singing “Paula C”. “Specifically, the album‘ Siembra ’is the‘ Sargeant Pepper ’[by the Beatles] of salsa. (…) We are talking about major words in music ”, commented the“ Flaca ”interpreter.

“It couldn’t be better,” said Colombian singer Carlos Vives when commenting on the invitation to participate in the gala singing “Decisiones.” “[Blades] is an important artist in the history of our music and what he has represented for several generations, including mine,” said the interpreter of “La Bicicleta.”