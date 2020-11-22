More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    International Musician’s Day, get in the Beat!

    A day to celebrate with a lot of rhythm

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    International Musician’s Day, get in the Beat!

    The International Musician's Day is celebrated on November 22, to celebrate all those who in some way or another interact and know about music
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Teacher’s Day Is Commemorated With Great Love for Education

    The teacher is not the center of the educational process, the student is, but the teacher can become a leader, in a paradigm of universal citizenship insofar as his personal and professional life constitute a model of citizen
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Gynecological Health Problems, Prevention is the Key

    We women must be attentive to any change that occurs in our body since women throughout their lives experience different changes,
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The International Musician’s Day is celebrated every November 22, to celebrate all those who in some way or another interact and know about music.

    Surely you have heard phrases like “the music inside” as reference to one of the most ancient and beautiful artistic expressions. According to each society, music is closely related to its culture.

    Music in prehistory

    Music has accompanied humanity for a long time. It has its roots in prehistory more than 30,000 thousand years ago when man tried to imitate the different sounds of nature, playing bone flute percussion instruments birimbaos. At that time, music had to do with mating rituals and collective work.

    The ancient world and music

    El Día Del Libro, Notas, Libro De Música, De Papel

    In the ancient world, in Egypt for example, music was intended for priests. In Greece it was of immeasurable value, forming part of its mythology; We even remember that Urtepe, one of the new muses, was the goddess of music.

    Another Orpheus character was capable of calming beasts with his Lyre. In Rome, music had a transcendental role in Roman theaters.

    When did the International Musician’s Day begin to be celebrated?

    It began in Ereux (Normandy) with a composers tournament, although its celebration as we know it today takes place since 1695 in Edinburgh (Scotland). From there it spread to other countries, including Spain, while Latin America has also been celebrated since 1920 in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) and from there to the rest of the countries.

    How is this day celebrated?

    Guitarra, Guitarrista, Música, Eléctrica

    It can be celebrated however you want, but always linked to music. In other words, we can play an instrument, go to see a concert by our favorite musician or participate as we can.

    In some institutions, talks and conferences can be dedicated to the figure of the musician in the history of mankind, from centuries ago to the present, a day to make culture and to remember the figure of musicians, always well understood for not being a profession quite well recognized.

    One day that music is recognized

    A day that is considered and given the leading role to great geniuses of music, because life without it would be a mistake.

    It is a date in which joy and entertainment combine in an atmosphere with a lot of rhythm.

    On the occasion of the celebration of this day we leave you some phrases that enhance the work of the musician.

    • “Musicians shouldn’t play music. Music should play with musicians.
    • “Musicians own music because music owns them”
    • “Music belongs to everyone. Only advertisers think they own it “
    • “Music constitutes a revelation higher than any philosophy”
    • “Music is the emotional life of most people”
    • “The only love story I had was with music”
    • “Something good about music when it hits you, you don’t feel the pain”
    • “Musicians want to be the loud voice for many silent hearts”
    • “The best musicians or artists are people who never consider themselves musicians or artists”

    Musicians when celebrating this day feel proud because they are the inspiring complement of the spirit, because it makes the soul elevate and the body dance to the beat of instrumental chords.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    SourceNorka Rico
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleCosta Rican Teacher’s Day Is Commemorated With Great Love for Education
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    International Musician’s Day, get in the Beat!

    The International Musician's Day is celebrated on November 22, to celebrate all those who in some way or another interact and know about music
    Read more
    Education

    Costa Rican Teacher’s Day Is Commemorated With Great Love for Education

    TCRN STAFF -
    The teacher is not the center of the educational process, the student is, but the teacher can become a leader, in a paradigm of universal citizenship insofar as his personal and professional life constitute a model of citizen
    Read more
    Health

    Gynecological Health Problems, Prevention is the Key

    TCRN STAFF -
    We women must be attentive to any change that occurs in our body since women throughout their lives experience different changes,
    Read more
    Travel

    Adventure Tourism will Drive the Recovery of the Sector in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    Adventure tourism stands out as a leading segment in the recovery of tourism in Costa Rica since...
    Read more
    Top Local Destinations

    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its doors on December 4th

    TCRN STAFF -
    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its doors on December 4th....
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    “Magic Made Locally”: Ecoferia Dominical is adapting to the New Normal

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, Costa Rica has not lost its essence, rather it flourishes more and more, its beaches take up that...
    Read more

    Moving Mistakes: How to Avoid when trying a DIY move

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Moving is comparatively easy if you recieve enough help, but when you plan a DIY move, you...
    Read more

    Santa Cruz: Rich with Culture and Folklore

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Santa Cruz. Declared the National Folklore City of Costa Rica by the "Central American Institute of Tourism" and known throughout the country for its surprising and colorful parties, rodeos, dances, festivals and traditional Costa Rican food
    Read more

    The Challenge of Super Intellectual Endowment: Fernanda Guerrero shares her experience

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    In the words of renowned scientist and the co-founder of string field theory Michio Kaku:  “First of all, we are all...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »